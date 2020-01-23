advertisement

The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, (IIM-K), has added a new feather to its cap by opening the Phase V Green Campus at Kunnamangalam on Wednesday.

The new campus, spread over 15 hectares, has a total built-up area of ​​3 lakh sq ft. Water, soil and energy saving measures have been extensively taken over in phase V, which means that the campus is certified with a Five Star rating under GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment), an initiative of the Union’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and the Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).

Solar energy of 50 kWp (Kilo Watt Peak) is also used on campus. In addition, a rainwater collection pond has been developed to meet the water needs of the entire campus. In addition, the campus has rainwater storage tanks with a storage capacity of 40 lakh liters and these have been installed underneath the campus buildings to meet every emergency situation. There is a sewage treatment plant on the campus for the treatment of waste water that can be used for flushing toilets and washrooms in addition to gardening and irrigation.

A. C. Muthiah, chairman, Southern Petrochemical Industries Limited (SPIC) and former chairman, board of directors, IIM-K, and K.C. Mohan, former board member, IIM-K, and member of the construction sub-committee, unveiled the plaque for the Phase V Green Campus in the presence of Debashis Chatterjee, director, IIM-K.

Another highlight of this campus is the introduction of state-of-the-art intelligent classroom setup that will be virtually mic-less, aided by the first use of a ceiling microphone that provides an adaptive and intelligent response to the user and room behavior. In addition, the classrooms also have cloud-based meeting, streaming and audio conference facilities with both wired and wireless presentation options. Students with access data can participate in class sessions almost anywhere in the world.

Prof. Chatterjee said on the occasion that the environmentally friendly nature of this new addition to the plastic-free IIM campus bears witness to the institute’s commitment to providing world-class facilities and protecting the environment.

