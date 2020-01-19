IIA marks loss of land for the general public in the renewal of Central Vista

advertisement

The Indian Institute of Architects has objected to the proposed change of land use by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for part of the redevelopment of Central Vista, including the potential loss of land for general public use and a violation of the Master Plan of DDA in Delhi was signaled. -2021.

On December 21, 2019, the DDA issued a notice of objection and suggestions for the proposed land-use change for eight plots, including for the construction of a new parliament building and housing intended for the vice-president and prime minister.

In his letter to the DDA from January 18 by IIA Northern Chapter Chairman Shamit Manchanda, the IIA said there would be a “loss of at least 80 acres (32 acres)” that is currently, directly or indirectly, being reserved for general public use in the master plan. .

A 15-hectare plot that is currently reserved for bus station / parking / recreational use has been proposed to be changed to “government office”. It was proposed to change a parcel of 9.5 hectares for recreational use for “Parliament House”, four parcels of 5.88 hectares, 22.82 hectares, 4.5 hectares and 22.82 hectares currently reserved for Public and semi-public facilities were suggested to be changed to government office, the letter said. The IIA added that recreational space of 20 hectares would be lost, while only 3.76 hectares would be added.

“Furthermore, the notification contains no details about the compensatory allocation of land to recreational / public / semi-public land use, for which reason it is suspected that such a provision has not been made,” the letter said.

Violation of master plan

The IIA also marked a so-called violation of the master plan with regard to the decentralization of offices.

“According to the NCR plan, new offices of central government and the public sector may not be located in NCTD. However, the issue of relocating existing government / PSU offices from Delhi and limiting the creation of new offices would only be possible after a time-bound action plan has been established together with appropriate incentives and discouragements, “the IIA quoted the master plan.

The IIA added: “It is clear in the policy document that no new central government offices should be located in the NCT of Delhi.”

suggestions

Suggestions from the IIA indicated: “In view of the above points, it is requested that the requested details are made public before proceeding with the proposed land-use changes that appear to contravene the Delhi Master Plan – 2021.”

The IIA also asked if any research had been done to assess the impact of the additional traffic of pedestrians and vehicles that would cause the change in land use.

