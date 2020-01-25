Iheanacho scores when Leicester defeats Brentford in the FA Cup | National sport

advertisement

LONDON (AP) – Kelechi Iheanacho scored the only goal of the game when Leicester held the lead in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Brentford.

Leicester manager Brendan Rogers made nine changes to the lineup, with only Caglar Soyuncu and Ayoze Perez remaining in office. Forward Jamie Vardy was out of the squad due to an injury.

advertisement

Three goals made Leicester’s leading goal in the fourth minute – Dennis Praet’s perfectly weighted pass through the right flank’s defense, Marc Albrighton’s low flank and Kelechi Iheanacho’s shot.

Brentford had a number of chances in the second half to draw the game and force Leicester to repeat.

First there was the deflected cross of Emiliano Marcondes, which crashed into the post in the 61st minute. The home team got even closer with a fierce volley from Luka Racic on a corner in the 83rd, which Leicester’s second-important goalkeeper Danny Ward tipped over the bar.

Seconds later, Brentford thought briefly that there had been a draw when Bryan Mbeumo struck the ball into the net after a pass, but an offside was impossible.

It was probably the last FA Cup game in Griffin Park, Brentford’s home for 116 years. This year, Brentford will move a short distance across West London into the new Brentford Community Stadium with 17,250 seats.

The club hopes to be able to make full use of its new home with the promotion to the Premier League. Brentford is fifth in the second division championship.

Tottenham will play Southampton in the Premier League late Saturday, while Chelsea will face Millwall against Hull and Sheffield United.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,

advertisement