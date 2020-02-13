Odion Ighalo has not worked at the Manchester United training base since joining the club due to corona virus concerns.

PA news agency believes that United has taken additional precautionary measures after signing that the striker will not be included in a training camp in Spain.

United was concerned about border restrictions after Nigerian international Ighalo, who was on loan from United for Shanghai on the closing date, arrived from China.

The club feared that Ighalo might not have returned to the UK if he had traveled to Spain as regulations for people who have been in China in the past 14 days have been tightened. Ighalo is expected to be in the United squad against Chelsea (Adam) Davy / PA)

It has now turned out that United went even further than current government guidelines suggest and asked Ighalo not to train at their AON complex in Carrington during this 14-day incubation period.

The 30-year-old former Watford player instead worked on his downtown fitness near where he was with a personalized club fitness program.

United acknowledges that the likelihood of Ighalo being exposed to the coronavirus is statistically low, but made the decision after considering all aspects of its business.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to bring his squad to Marbella for training in warm weather during United’s winter break.

👊 Back home, @IghaloJude does everything to be ready for United! #MUFC https://t.co/wP1SSv5WmV

– Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 11, 2020

They are next in action when they travel to Chelsea on Monday.

Ighalo has not played a competitive game since December 6, but Solskjaer has announced that he will fight for his debut.

“He will travel with us,” said Solskjaer earlier this week. “We will only see his fitness work this week and I think we will set him up.

“We want to integrate him as soon as possible, because of course he absolutely wants to play for us.”