Iggy Pop's first appearance on TV with David Letterman, 1982

We dive back into the safe of Far Out Magazine and repeat Iggy Pop’s lovely appearance as a guest actor on the David Letterman talk show.

After introducing Letterman, who looks a bit like David Bowie and dances a little like Mick Jagger, Iggy Pop takes the stage and plays “Eat or Be Eaten” from his sixth solo studio album “Zombie Birdhouse”.

Later, when Pop was invited for a conversation, he goes into life as a child, who grew up with his family in a small caravan, and how it affected his childhood in school. Typically, however, Pop uses this experience as a positive: “Well, I kind of liked it because it was ahead of its time, you know. My father is a visionary, ”he says with a smile.

The conversation then turns to Pop’s antics on stage and how he occasionally lands in certain scratches. While talking about how he rarely hurts himself when he immerses himself in the crowd, Pop describes in a funny way how he was forced to replace his tooth in time for the appearance on Letterman.

At some point the conversation turns to David Bowie, and Pop explains how he met the Starman: “I was released by a record label in 1970, about 12 years ago,” he says warmly about the beginning of his relationship with Bowie. “I was in New York and was looking for a gig. He [Bowie] was in town and proved to be an admirer of my work. I met him in a bar and he invited me to breakfast the next morning and I ate about four hills of breakfast because I was really hungry. ”

“We somehow understood each other. We are discussing going to England to make an album that turned out to be raw power, which was a kind of unleashing of this incredibly tense band called The Stooges from Detroit. He basically let us go. ”

Pop added, “To some extent, he became my mentor.”

See the wonderfully lovable clip below.

