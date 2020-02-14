“Don’t do that!” Guarantor B answered when asked to honor the commitment of a company he guaranteed. “Your business is with company C and not with me”.

He was then reminded by the loan company that he approved the loan contract as a guarantor and had provided all supporting documents, including his checks.

Most non-traditional online fintech lenders do not request physical collateral from potential borrowers, but instead require guarantors to subscribe loan amounts and therefore assume some liability on behalf of the borrower. If you are addressed as a guarantor, would you do it?

In order to make an informed decision, it is important to understand the need (if necessary and why) of a guarantor and its implications.

In my previous experience as a banker and founder of a fintech company that focuses on SME loans, I have seen some scenarios in relationships between lenders, borrowers and guarantors. Lady A recently visited my office in tears. It had guaranteed a business loan of 5 million and the borrower had been late in repaying its commitment. Lady A’s efforts to ensure that the borrower paid the debt were unsuccessful. In fact, the borrower blocked them for all possible communication channels – phone calls, text messages, WhatsApp, social media, etc. A stunning and unfortunate reality! In this case, the borrower has given the guarantor to settle the debt.

Another person shared an experience in which they guaranteed a colleague’s loan back in 2003. She had to pay N 1.5 million to prevent formal complaints from being sent to her employer. Banks do not take employee debt lightly and this could have caused them to lose their jobs. She coughed the money even though she was a beginner who made about 80,000N. She thought she was going to help a friend. Money actually reveals a person’s true character.

Some others have said they need to know the person well enough and they never guarantee more than amounts that they can repay themselves.

Credit companies typically require guarantors when the loan amounts are high – they do not require physical collateral such as land, cars, etc. This is the reason why online lenders process loans much faster than most traditional banks. Guarantors are obliged to reduce the risk of default.

A surety is someone who signs a pledge that if the borrower defaults, he would pay the outstanding loan amount on behalf of the borrower. In most cases, a guarantor is bound by the same conditions that apply to the borrower. As a rule, the guarantor must provide proof of creditworthiness and financial capacity to repay the loan if the borrower is in arrears. This means that a guarantor must have the same ability to repay the loan as the borrower and, in the event of a default, follow in the borrower’s footsteps.

In other words, if a borrower does not fully or partially repay a loan, the guarantor must automatically intervene to pay the outstanding debt. It is important to note that there is a difference between referencing and guaranteeing a loan. In this context, only a person’s identity is checked by referencing. This is usually requested when a person or company needs to open a checking account with a bank.

In order to be a guarantor, you usually need to enter into a tripartite agreement with the borrower and the lender, fill out a guarantor form, provide a copy of your ID card, show that you can repay the loan if the borrower fails, and so on further . You must meet all criteria as if you were a borrower, including the issuing of checks (in favor of the lender) according to the repayment schedule set for the borrower.

What does it mean to be a guarantor for a company or an individual?

In the first place, you have also become a debtor, which may affect your own ability to borrow in the future. This is because when you apply for a loan, your obligations are taken into account when assessing your scope. For example, if you are qualified for N5m and are a guarantor of the melody of N2m, you can only borrow N3m. If you are entitled to N5m and have guaranteed the same amount, you will normally not be granted a loan. However, with pending improvements to the credit system in Nigeria, you may be able to pull through and still get funding.

A second consequence is that information about all direct or indirect loans is sent to the credit bureau and is recorded in individual credit reports with ratings assigned. Surprised? Yes, we have credit scores in Nigeria that show the status of a borrower as excellent, good, fair or bad. Loan companies use this to assess credit behavior. In countries with robust credit systems, poor credit report scores invariably reduce the likelihood of getting a loan.

Finally, there is a possibility that the borrower will be in arrears. This is a nightmare that you absolutely want to avoid, because in this case the burden of the unresolved obligation lies with you. In order to repay this loan, you may even need to take out a loan.

Aside from the strength of the Nigerian credit system, you need to ensure your creditworthiness. In addition to lenders, other telecommunications and energy companies also enter data in the credit bureau’s database. This information is used to determine credit scores. Credit scores or histories from Nigeria can now also be used in countries such as Canada and the United States to access credit options that were not previously available in these countries due to a lack of credit history.

In summary, you should be a guarantor when it is absolutely necessary and the borrower is trustworthy. People with negative experiences have said that they would only do this for immediate family members or close friends. Aside from my family, I went a step further to guarantee an older colleague (that was years ago) and she paid. She was a trustworthy person.

If you approach what you know now, you will act as a surety, right? If so, under what circumstances? Does the person have to be your family, a close friend or a colleague? Why?

Please share your experience with loans that you – or someone you know – have guaranteed and how things have developed. What are you going to do differently?