The International Federation of Accountants has released a number of recommendations to achieve high quality audits as regulators around the world are pushing for more thorough audits to avoid accounting scandals.

In a POV article published on Wednesday, IFAC identified five key factors for performing high quality audits: the right process, the right people, the right governance, the right regulation and the right measurement.

IFAC urged accounting firms, accounting organizations, regulators, audit committees, auditors, and insurance professionals to:

View audits as a value-added service, not as a compliance exercise;

Developing new insurance services to meet the needs of all concerned;

Ensuring the diversity of recruitment practices,

Improving the transparency and communication of audit committees, companies and professional accounting organizations; and

Adopt a regulatory and evidence-based regulatory approach.

“Audits are critical to the functioning of organizations, financial markets and economies,” said Kevin Dancey, CEO of IFAC, in a statement on Wednesday. “While thousands of audits are carried out every year without any problems, improvements are required to ensure consistently high quality. However, this cannot be achieved in a vacuum – all participants in the audit and assurance ecosystem must work together to achieve 100 percent high quality audits. It is an integral part of the mandate of our profession of public interest. “