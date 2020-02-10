Better finish the paper bag.

A Wizz Air plane, originally destined for London Luton from Warsaw, has been reportedly diverted to Birmingham, where, as you can see from this scary footage, it was caught by the lashing winds of Ciara:

Passengers were well received, but shaken.

The Wizz Air flight was not the only one that had major landing attempt issues. Check out this canceled trial at Heathrow the same day:

BA 777 Touch & Go from today’s #StormCiara show. 👏 pic.twitter.com/sn3MOJ1BuG

– BIG JET TV (@BigJetTVLIVE) February 9, 2020

Storm Ciara caused problems across Europe over the weekend, as tens of thousands of passengers struggled with canceled flights. London Heathrow Airport, the busiest in Europe, was hardest hit, according to Independent, with around 300 arrivals and departures on the ground.

