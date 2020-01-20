If you want to protect yourself against the flu, you can try this natural remedy

advertisement

While the flu is booming, people are turning to alternative forms of medicine, including elderberry syrup.

It is known to stimulate the immune system and fight the bug.

Elderberry syrup is made from elderberries, sugar and pectin.

advertisement

Lisa Tuebel said that elderberry syrup is a staple in her household during the cold and flu season.

She grows the berries in the garden.

“We have around 16 hectares here,” Tuebel said. “I work in a hospital and have not been sick for five years.”

Doctors such as Dr. Elizabeth Bradley claim it works.

“Let’s say you get the flu, that you have symptoms for seven to eight days. It can even reduce it to three to four days,” Bradley said.

Although she wants to let you know that elderberry must be properly prepared, because the raw berry and the stems can make you nauseous.

Bradley said you need to make sure that the elderberry syrup is from a trusted source and you should try to make it skip yourself.

“It can cause some kind of poisoning, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, so I recommend finding a good source. Look at the FDA website, “she said.

She said it is also not a substitute for good prevention, such as the flu vaccine.

“No, you definitely want your flu shot, it’s just good to have a backup,” said Bradley.

The doctor even takes it himself.

“I took it and I have a bottle at home. And I recently had a friend who had the flu and the first thing I told her was:” Go to the doctor and take elderberry syrup, “she said.

This story was originally published by Jessi Schultz on WEWS.

.

advertisement