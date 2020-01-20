If you want to live your dream life, you have to calculate your hourly billing rate

advertisement

You have probably heard that your most valuable resource is time. But have you ever figured out how valuable every hour is? Until I did that, I was far too carefree to waste my time or spend it on the wrong things. I was great at curbing my expenses and not succumbing to the hottest bag or shoes. But I gave 30-minute sessions entitled “Let me pick your brain” to every colleague who spent much of my day doing things that I should have delegated to others.

I knew something had to change when I drowned in my life. I juggled with a fast growing business, fast growing children, an aging mother, a marriage that deserved to be looked after, and I deserved to enjoy my life without being stressed, exhausted, and like myself too often to feel a failure. So I really had to figure out where to spend my time and where not, because it was clear that if I tried to do everything I would never have everything I wanted.

It is human nature to put things on our plates that are based on emotions such as fear and guilt. This tendency is even greater if you are a serial person like I used to be. I knew I had to find a way to get rid of the emotions. Based on my two previous careers, which were driven by the billable hour – law and public relations – I thought that if I could find a way to find out my billable hour (so to speak) I would give me the math proof determine what I was for to hire someone and what things I should knock off my plate.

I have applied it to my own life and taught it to tens of thousands of others to show that our wasted time is wasted money. And I’m ready to make my hourly commitment to make you like everyone else who has reported to me: your time is worth a lot more than you think.

This process first requires you to be clear about what your dream life looks like and how much this life will cost each year. You may already be living it, but even if you are, very few of us have an overview of the annual price that goes with the life we ​​really want. Where do you live? Do you want or do you have children (because these fools are insanely expensive)? What do you do for a living and is it different from what you do now? What about travel and pension funds?

Here is an important and non-negotiable rule: you must not censor your vision with the dubious voices in your head that tell you what is practical or feasible. If you do this, you will never find your true hourly value and you will definitely never build the life you really want.

Once you have a clear picture and the costs associated with annual life, you have your first number.

The other number you need to figure out is the number of hours per week you want to work. Not the hours you think you need to work to reach your large numbers, but how many you want to work each week when you are there.

Now you can insert the numbers into the two-part calculation that I came up with:

______ hours per week x 52 weeks = _________ hours per year

__________ (annual income) ÷ _________ (hours / year) = $ _______ per hour

When I first did this, my bold goal was to make $ 1 million a year and work 20 hours a week on my business. This would give me a lot of time to be a practical mother, to take care of myself, to pursue my hobbies, to spend time with my husband and friends and still have some left over that is important to me.

When I found out that every hour of my time was worth $ 962 an hour, it was easy to decide what to delete from my plate – which meant I said no more often – and what I should delegate to others – because it made financial sense to pay someone.

Suppose your hourly value is $ 300. The 10 minutes you might spend scrolling through Facebook to take a mental break from a particularly stressful project? That’s $ 50, which you might think is a worthwhile escape.

But 45 minutes of getting lost in the scroll hole without even realizing where the time went? That’s $ 225 on the toilet. If one of your priorities is living healthy, this time could be used for a yoga class, a run with a friend, or a massage.

If there are things that you are not good at or that you do not want to do, and you can pay someone else who is less than your hourly value, you have mathematical proof that outsourcing makes financial sense. For example, if you need to expand your social media presence for your business, but it’s not in your wheelhouse, and you should focus your time on other parts of your business that only you can do yourself, you can pay a lot less for others than it will cost you to spin your wheels or drag yourself through hours and hours of something you hate.

Maybe it’s something you don’t like to pay your bills and keep an eye on your tax deductions, but you can pay someone who has less than your hourly wages for the takeover. It’s a no-brainer. Or the time you spend cleaning your house and washing your laundry prevents you from building up your side business or doing business development to get involved in transportation.

You may be telling yourself that you should do everything yourself as you don’t yet earn a certain amount or have a certain title. The truth is, you can’t do everything, and so much of what you fill your days with takes time from the things you really want to do, zaps up your energy, and makes you less productive in all parts of your work Life. I am living proof that you not only work smarter, but also live smarter when you learn to calculate what you need to take off your plate now as your income and dreams grow – along with your hourly value.

But that means you don’t have to worry about what others might think. A head of a law firm who spoke in a recent lecture I admitted admitted that she was unwilling to discontinue the help she wanted and needed because she was afraid of being judged. “I don’t want to cook, I want to train and immerse myself in my children. Knowing that my hourly value is 1000% has changed my life,” she wrote. “My cook starts today.”

You may not be a chef yet, but all the time you buy and chop groceries costs you a lot more than the money you would spend on a food delivery service. The decision to delegate goes from a pleasure to an intelligent investment.

Once you’ve delegated and deleted, there’s a third “d-word” that’s essential. You need to exercise discipline to spend your time according to your hourly value. You actually need to use your free time to do the things you want the extension for, such as building your business, spending time with your kids, or taking yoga classes.

Over the years I have continually calculated what is worth every hour of my time, constantly adjusting what I put on my plate. Since I had more time to do what I could only do to increase sales, my hourly value increased from $ 962 to $ 6,412. It also allowed me to pursue passion projects – such as writing two books and collecting donations for issues that are close to my heart – and being present for the most important people in my life, including ME.

Make 2020 the year you start making smarter decisions about where you spend your time and where you don’t. If you think you can’t afford it, I showed you that you can. In fact, math proves that you cannot afford to do without it.

Romi Neustadt is the author of “You can have everything, just not at the same damn time.” Follow her on Twitter @RomiNeustadt.

