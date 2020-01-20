If you love these undervalued stocks, you can add value to your portfolio - and other top investment tips

advertisement

Don’t miss these top money and investment features:

Monetary and investment stories that showed up at MarketWatch readers last week show, among other things, how valuable stocks are prepared for their close-up after years in which they were no longer in the public eye, as well as the recent investment movements of one of them biggest successful investors. Read also how mutual fund giant Vanguard Group could be easier to deal with investors regarding a proposed trade tax, and why borrowers with “huge” home mortgages are cause for concern.

– Jonathan Burton

advertisement

INVESTMENT NEWS & TRENDS

Value stocks are making a comeback and here’s how to get started early

4 ways to love undervalued stocks.

Value stocks are making a comeback and here’s how to get started early

Equity investors in 2020 should be careful when celebrating like 1999

The US market is increasingly similar to the dotcom bubble these days, writes Vitaliy Katsenelson.

Equity investors in 2020 should be careful when celebrating like 1999

Why the top of the stock market is a warning to investors 20 years ago

The ratings are now less extreme than in January 2000, but not much, writes Mark Hulbert.

Why the top of the stock market is a warning to investors 20 years ago

A man who committed murder in the financial crisis says the stock market will slow down at some point – but until then: “I love riding a horse that runs.”

David Tepper will take his horse and ride until he can no longer.

A man who committed murder in the financial crisis says the stock market will slow down at some point – but until then: “I love riding a horse that runs.”

How the fund giant Vanguard misleads investors about a tax on stock transactions

A financial transaction tax would not harm Main Street investors, as Vanguard claims, writes Michael Edesess.

How the fund giant Vanguard misleads investors about a tax on stock transactions

Jumbo mortgages are tormenting the property market and it could be really scary

Lenders, mortgage service providers, investors and homeowners should now prepare for this.

Jumbo mortgages are tormenting the property market and it could be really scary

BlackRocks Fink urged action to be taken to dispose of fossil fuels

BlackRock’s Larry Fink may believe that sustainable investment is key to long-term returns, but he needs to turn rhetoric into results, climate advocates say. BlackRock’s Fink urges action to be taken to dispose of fossil fuels

Will the Secure Act make your retirement more secure?

How to react if you offer 401 (k) pensions

Will the Secure Act make your retirement more secure?

This retailer’s IPO plan reveals a harsh truth about privately held companies

Privately owned companies don’t necessarily fare better than public ones, writes Mark Hulbert.

This retailer’s IPO plan reveals a harsh truth about privately held companies

This portfolio hedge against volatile tensions between the United States and Iran is better than gold

Put options on stock markets and treasury bills can be cheaper and more effective than gold, writes Mark Hulbert.

This portfolio hedge against volatile tensions between the United States and Iran is better than gold

Warning sign for technology in 2020

Jared Woodard, head of the Bank of America Securities Research Investment Committee, believes investors with large cap technology stocks should be careful.

Warning sign for technology in 2020

This is the reason why profits will drive markets up

Jared Woodard, head of the Research Investment Committee at Bank of America Securities, believes 2020 will be a year of strong profits for public companies.

This is the reason why profits will drive markets up

advertisement