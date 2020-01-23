If you have had an abortion, a message to you from John Paul II

advertisement

In his letter called the gospel of life, Pope John Paul II addressed some beautiful words to women who had abortions. Do not lose hope, he told them.

This is what he said:

I now want to say a special word to women who have had an abortion.

advertisement

The church is aware of the many factors that may have influenced your decision, and she has no doubt that in many cases it was a painful and even destructive decision. The wound in your heart may not have healed.

What happened was and remains terribly wrong. But do not give in to discouragement and do not lose hope. Instead, try to understand what happened and look at it honestly. If you have not yet done so, humbly surrender and trust in repentance.

The Father of mercy is ready to give you his forgiveness and his peace in the Sacrament of Reconciliation. You can trust your child with the same Father and His grace.

With the kind and expert help and advice of other people, and as a result of your own painful experience, you can be one of the most eloquent defenders of everyone’s right to life. By accepting your dedication to life, or by accepting the birth of other children, or by welcoming and caring for those most in need of someone close to them, you will become promoters of a new way of looking at the human life.

advertisement