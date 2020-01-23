advertisement

Sean “Diddy” comb remembers his deceased partner Kim Porter with a letter to men who have a good wife in their lives.

Since the death of Kim Porter in November 2018, things have not been the same for the music and business mogul.

Diddy, who often remembers Kim in his social media posts, today advises every man with a good wife to always appreciate, cherish, and love her because “the special ones are rare and few,” just like Kim.

He wrote:

If you have a good wife, let her know. Tell her as soon as possible. Make sure she knows. Make sure she feels it. HONOR HAIR. GUY HAIR. Because the specials are RARE and LITTLE. And everyone doesn’t get a second chance. LET THIS KNOW YOU KEEP TODAY. NOW!!!! 💛💛💛 @ladykp I will honor you forever. ❤️

