I am a senior executive in the Emirate of Dubai. I recently attended a meeting in an office and when I finished it started a conversation with the receptionist there. I praised her for her beauty and invited her to come with me for a coffee. After that, the following day, the said receptionist waited down at the police. I was confronted by the police and informed that the woman had filed a criminal complaint against me. Have I committed a crime? Is the complaint against me pending during legal proceedings?

According to the first part of your request, it should be noted that disregard for women and any act against the honor and dignity of women is not in line with the culture and tradition of the UAE. In accordance with the provisions of Federal Law No. 3 of 1987 on the adoption of the United Arab Emirates Criminal Code (the “Criminal Code”), it is a punishable offense to handicap a woman, which may result in her wisdom being violated by word, deed or deed by the use of Information technology or other means. This is in line with Article 359 of the Criminal Code, which states:

“Any person who hinders a woman in a way that violates her prudence through words, deeds, the use of information technology or in any other way will be punished by a maximum of one year in prison and a maximum of 10,000 Dh by any of these both punishments. “

If the evidence provided by the applicant is accepted by the prosecutor and convicted, the court may issue an expulsion order against you after serving the sentence imposed by the court. This is in line with Article 121 of the Criminal Code, which states:

“If a foreigner has been sentenced to imprisonment for a crime or offense, the court can, in its judgment, require the sentenced foreigner to be deported from the state. The deportation order also applies to crimes committed in honor.

The court may order the imprisonment to be commuted in the event of an offense. “

