If you feel like riding a robot taxi, General Motors' Cruise wants you to meet Origin at some point

Here is the world’s first self-driving electric powered vehicle for sharing journeys, but not a word when you can use this robot taxi in the app.

Cruise, General Motors’ self-driving car division, unveiled the Origin on Tuesday evening in a former Honda dealer just south of downtown. The six-passenger vehicle looks a bit like a small bus, has no steering wheel or pedals, and offers a hollow space where two rows of three passengers face each other.

At the introduction of the vehicle, Cruise CEO Dan Ammann, a former GM president, told a crowd consisting mainly of company employees that the Origin is “a production vehicle”, adding that an announcement about where and when production will start coming soon.

Delivered

Cruise says the Origin is ready for production and will soon reveal details about the production.

Kyle Vogt, co-founder of Cruise, who sold the company for US $ 1 billion to GM in 2016 and now serves as chief technology officer, said that as the first automotive or tech company to introduce a special autonomous ride-sharing car, no guarantee for success.

“There are advantages and disadvantages to being the first driver of this,” Vogt said. “Our plan is to continue to invest in the self-driving software side of things, to the point that it becomes something that really makes a difference to the experience.”

Consumers still have to warm up in large numbers to share their Uber or Lyft rides with other riders, and Ammann said that Origins can be praised by a single rider.

But Vogt was convinced that the spacious and club-like character of the interior of Origin “would reduce the friction and discomfort that often comes with cramming in the backseat of a car with someone you don’t know, and therefore the adoption of this one raise vehicles. “

The Cruise announcement comes at a time when the long-standing excitement of the prospect of self-driving EVs over the past decade has gradually become skepticism, as promises about when consumers can finally drive into it are broken.

In 2018, Cruise, who tested a fleet of sensor-filled Chevrolet Bolt EVs in San Francisco, announced that an open ride service would open in 2019. Currently, such a service is only available to Cruise employees.

Neither Vogt nor Ammann offered a new prediction, with both concentrating instead on the need to keep refining existing sensors and developing new ones.

At the presentation, Vogt showed off a device that was attached to the front of the Origin when he said it was capable of ‘superhuman’ skills when it comes to scanning for nearby pedestrians, cyclists and motorists.

Cruise’s technology was discussed last summer, when The Information, a technology-focused media site, reported that cautious cruise vehicles sometimes took 80 percent longer to complete journeys than a standard vehicle for sharing rides and that software errors often required human safety drivers to take control of the vehicle.

Delivered

Cruise has tested its autonomous technology in the streets of San Francisco with Chevrolet Bolt EVs.

“We have made a lot of progress, but we have not yet cracked that superhuman threshold, so tomorrow it will be back to work,” said Vogt.

GM bought Cruise at the height of the self-driving auto-craze, when technical start-ups such as Google and Uber threw resources into the field. Some automakers did not want to get caught and chose to make their way to the autonomous game, with Ford buying Argo AI in 2017 with a deal of US $ 1 billion over a five-year period.

Ford has set itself the goal of offering a ride service powered by a self-driving hybrid car by 2021, with the mission of picking up passengers and delivering goods. Cruise also said the Origin vehicle could easily be reconfigured to accept packages.

Cruise has been fueled by a series of major investments in recent years, including an infusion of US $ 2.2 billion from Japanese investment company SoftBank and US $ 750 million from Japanese automaker Honda.

The company currently has a valuation of US $ 19 billion, many of which are based on the promise of providing a ride-hailing service that will significantly undercut the rates of Uber, Lyft and other man-driven services.

Cruise drivers said that the modular and low speed of the Origin EV means that each vehicle costs less to produce (about half of what is needed to build an electric SUV, according to Ammann) and are able to get up to 24/7 to drive up to 1 million miles.

Although the valuations of companies such as Uber and Lyft remain high, some analysts wonder whether a business model anchored to subsidized journeys is sustainable in the long term. The most expensive part of a ride with rides remains the driver.

Self-driving cars have been an obsession with many technology companies, especially Google. The search company in Silicon Valley, now called Alphabet, started working on the idea more than ten years ago and, according to most accounts, has made the most progress based on mileage in the real world and in simulators.

Google’s self-driving car company, Waymo, has tested a driving service in some cities with specially made Chrysler Pacifica hybrid SUVs. The company has also developed a driverless two-person vehicle that has been tested in private facilities, and also tests driverless cars behind the wheel in California.

One unknown remains human adoption: will the innate concerns of consumers about having technology at the wheel without the possibility of human intervention be offset by the attractiveness of cheap rates?

In 2018, an Uber-self-driving Volvo hit a woman in Arizona and killed it when the car’s sensors did not see her crossing a busy main road and the on-board safety driver did not respond in time.

That was a strong reminder that accidents will happen with self-driving cars. But proponents of the new technology point to the 40,000 Americans who are killed every year in road accidents, mostly due to human error.

Cruise actually opened his event with a video presentation with the images and sounds of starting an engine, followed by the thunderous sound of a car accident.

“Speed ​​or safety?” Ammann said after taking the stage. “What if you didn’t have to choose?”

