Hot Milk had just been thrown into the ground at this time last year. The Manchester-based quartet was located in Antwerp, in the industrial city of Kavka Zappa in the Belgian city, a room that can accommodate around 1,000 music fans. There they prepared for the opening of a European tour for You Me At Six. It was a big deal. It was also the first gig they had ever played together.

“Holy shit, I hope we can play these (venues),” recalls singer / guitarist Hannah Mee as she pondered that evening. But it was a moment that would soon be dwarfed in a whirlwind year. Appointments with Deaf Havana, Papa Roach and Foo Fighters would follow (Foos guitarist Pat Smear would ask that their CD be listened to while he was doing the school run). In the meantime, the Slam Dunk, Download, Reading, and Leeds Festivals sections would also welcome the band that hadn’t existed a year earlier.

You just have to watch Hot Milk’s debut EP, Are You Feeling Alive ?, released last May to understand why things went so fast. Neon-bright and full of caloric hooks, their genre-fluid style not only demonstrated their impressive songwriting skills, they also proved that they already knew exactly what kind of band they wanted to be when dealing with things like mental health and personal value.

“We want to empower people,” says Hannah. “We always say: When you come to this band, you come as you are. You’re welcome, regardless of gender, whether you kiss boys, girls, want to kiss anyone, whatever. We just want to create an inviting atmosphere where people can meet new people and support and celebrate themselves. “

The band’s journey started in 2018 when Hannah and her roommate James Shaw, who shares vocal and guitar activities, got drunk together one night and tried to write a song. Both had played in several non-permanent bands for years and had worked on the local Manchester music scene – Hannah as a promoter, James as a light director – but there was still a creative itch that was not seen. “All of the work we did on music was always like the B side of not being able to play in a band,” says James.

After their wine-fueled writing session spawned Take Your Jacket’s airy pop punk, the two decided to go ahead and wrote four more pieces. Not sure if what they had done was a good thing, they anonymously sent it to people they knew in the music industry. What came back was a wave of positivity, in which the couple finally closed a management deal and faced the very real prospect that their music could eventually pay off. With bassist Tom Paton and drummer Harry Deller – friends from the local scene – they prepared to play their songs in locations outside of their bedrooms.

Since then, Hot Milk has continued to write. It is planned to release new music this year, but at the moment the band sees no need to commit to any format or sound.

“It’s a melting pot of different influences,” says Hannah, who grew up with punk bands like Operation Ivy and Green Day. “There is no genre for hot milk because every single song is different. If we ever make a full length album, people will be very shocked by the variety on this record. Because at the end of the day, if a song is good, then a song is good. “

“We have said this since day one: genre is a lie,” James adds to her musical stance. “Nobody wants to limit themselves to one genre.”

While the genre may be as variable as the weather, the couple’s desire to improve the political edge of Hot Milk’s music seems to have been decided. It is a change that is already noticeable in the band’s latest single Candy Coated Lie $, which swaps the personal fear of their first EP against a sharper, outward-facing attack on those in power and authorities. It is something the group simply could not ignore given their generation’s current disenchantment with society.

“I have a degree in politics and I think it would be wrong for me to write a love song now,” explains Hannah. “I’m not saying there won’t be any element of it anywhere, but I think if we have a platform it is our duty to say something. If you don’t use your music for it, what is it about? Just make yours Guitar back on the stand and get on your way. “

As for the ultimate goals, both Hannah and James are clearly just excited to live a dream that they thought was over. But they hope that they can motivate others.

“I want to inspire someone the way I was inspired as a child,” says Hannah. “Music has managed to get me out of a small town like Preston and put me in the real world. And if I can do that for someone else, it’s done. “