Questions Alexandria are back! The band teases that they have had new music ready since the middle of last year, and now they have just revealed that they don’t want what we want (and they don’t care).

“We are back and we are back in the greatest way!” Enthuses guitarist Ben Bruce. “Our new song You don’t want what we want (and you don’t care) is continuous energy! Some of the catchiest vocals from Danny (Worsnop), one of the greatest guitar riffs I’ve ever written, and some of the best drums from James (Cassells), all of which were tossed into a big melting pot. We can’t wait to play this song live! We are super proud to raise the rock flag high on it. Let’s hit those damn heads and sing along with all our heart! “

And they’ll get a chance to play it live pretty soon after announcing their first US tour in over two years last week. Keep scrolling to see where to catch them.

Check out below that they don’t want what we want (and they don’t care):

Catch Ask Alexandria with Falling In Reverse, Wage War and Hyro The Hero on the Like A House On Fire world tour:

April

30 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

can

2 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

3 Anaheim, CA – House of the Blues Anaheim

5 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

7 Dallas, TX – South Ballroom

8 San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater

9 Revention Music Center

12 Lake Buena Vista, FL – home of the blues Orlando

14 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater

15 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

16 North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of the Blues

17 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

19 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

20 Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

22 Huntington, NY – Paramount Theater

23 Boston, MA – home of the blues Boston

24 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

26 Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live

27 Detroit, MI – Fillmore Detroit

30 Chicago, IL – House of the Blues Chicago

31 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis