Questions Alexandria are back! The band teases that they have had new music ready since the middle of last year, and now they have just revealed that they don’t want what we want (and they don’t care).
“We are back and we are back in the greatest way!” Enthuses guitarist Ben Bruce. “Our new song You don’t want what we want (and you don’t care) is continuous energy! Some of the catchiest vocals from Danny (Worsnop), one of the greatest guitar riffs I’ve ever written, and some of the best drums from James (Cassells), all of which were tossed into a big melting pot. We can’t wait to play this song live! We are super proud to raise the rock flag high on it. Let’s hit those damn heads and sing along with all our heart! “
And they’ll get a chance to play it live pretty soon after announcing their first US tour in over two years last week. Keep scrolling to see where to catch them.
Check out below that they don’t want what we want (and they don’t care):
Catch Ask Alexandria with Falling In Reverse, Wage War and Hyro The Hero on the Like A House On Fire world tour:
April
30 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
2 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
3 Anaheim, CA – House of the Blues Anaheim
5 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
7 Dallas, TX – South Ballroom
8 San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater
9 Revention Music Center
12 Lake Buena Vista, FL – home of the blues Orlando
14 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater
15 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
16 North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of the Blues
17 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
19 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
20 Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater
22 Huntington, NY – Paramount Theater
23 Boston, MA – home of the blues Boston
24 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
26 Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live
27 Detroit, MI – Fillmore Detroit
30 Chicago, IL – House of the Blues Chicago
31 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis