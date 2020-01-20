If we really need him, TJ gets up

advertisement

Henry Shefflin paid tribute to his players for stopping the late rise of Borris-Ileigh in yesterday’s club final in Ireland.

Ballyhale Shamrocks gathered an eighth All-Ireland and Shefflin said their semi-final experience against the Slaughtneil sweeper was ahead of them: “Two weeks ago we had a similar scenario and probably did not tackle it well in the first half. I don’t think Colin (Fennelly) was too happy in Slaughtneil because Ger Bradley got too much ball.

advertisement

“I think we learned from that. Even in training last Thursday evening and last Sunday we trained for that. We did some work on that and I was glad we did.

“I felt like we were in the first half, the second half of the first half, but we just didn’t reach that goal.

“I thought that if we had achieved that goal, we might have kicked. Again, at the start of the second half, I think we started well enough. The only thing I was afraid of in the run-up to the competition – everyone texted me the same that Borris-Ileigh has had a serious impulse.

“They started to understand that and at the end of the second half clearly TJ stands up and we continue.”

Shefflin was full of praise for Reid and the other team leaders: “That part there when we really needed him, in the last five or six minutes, you just waited for TJ.

“I mean, we issue the jerseys at the start of the game, number six, number three, number 11 and number 14, because we say ‘these are our leaders boys, and you just follow these boys’.

“That’s what we have, we have that spine there, we are very happy to have that spine.”

Shefflin is not sure whether Captain Michael Fennelly will continue: “Last year this time I thought it was his last day, to be honest. When he got a serious knee injury, he was four months off. I was in contact with him and he was buzzing and crying, so I knew there was a glimmer of hope.

“I think he’s keeping a close eye on himself and the word has been used before – he’s a warrior. He just stays in there.

“That long 37-inch hurley that swings over someone’s shoulder to get the movement or a touch and only the physical strength of the man – the way he has managed himself with the double job in Offaly and dealing with Johnny Kelly (Borris-) Ileigh manager, Offaly selector) too.

“In the past few weeks it was noticeable, his focus and his action against Slaughtneil was a little different and he wanted to straighten it out. I thought he was a brilliant rock there in the center of our defense today.”

The manager also praised his newcomers: “I would probably choose Darragh Corcoran. Last year this time he was 18 years old and didn’t get a champion promotion.

“It’s really developed and I think about it all the time. Inter-county is different. You probably have 35 top-quality players who have the guts to join a team and are probably very good pitchers and get the chance to Run with a provincial team.

“I have guys inside who won’t take TJ’s jersey or Michael’s jersey, but they just keep coming and coming. That’s what you need – a panel of players.

“I was very happy when we played the Byrne Cup, a local competition in Kilkenny, without the district players. Darragh Corcoran was one of the players who stood up for us and he got his chance and finished the year strong. That is what you are looking for and that is what you need. “

With Conahys (junior) and Tullaroan (intermediary) also winning All-Ireland titles, Shefflin thought it was a good weekend for Kilkenny swing.

“There are plenty of hurlers in Kilkenny, that’s for sure. It’s great. A little self-confidence.

“We said last year when we were from Kilkenny that we wanted to represent them strongly in Leinster because Kilkenny teams had not done well in Leinster in recent years. Hopefully Kilkenny is coming. “

advertisement