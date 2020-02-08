The happiest young Americans are the same age ahead of their older peers.

A significant number have seen a surge in savings in recent years. A quarter of the millennia have saved $ 100,000 or more, according to the Bank of America of 16% two years ago

Better Money Habits report polling nearly 2,000 millennials aged 24-41. The bank inquired about the total amount of savings, including bank balances / checking accounts, IRA, 401 (k) and other retirement or investment accounts.

Your recipe for this six-digit success? A 10 year bull market, continuous employment, good performance and good timing.

Many millennia also entered the job market during or immediately after the Great Recession. The work environment is becoming rosier, at least compared to the latest employment figures. The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.5% in December and remained close to the 50-year low. The labor force participation rate in December was unchanged from the previous month at 63.2%. This was supported by an increase in women aged 25 to 34 looking for and / or finding work.

According to the survey, this is an encouraging improvement for this struggling generation. Millennials are burdened with record $ 1.5 trillion in debt, and many find it difficult to afford a first house. In 2015, only 8% of millennials said they stowed $ 100,000 or more for a rainy day. Millennials are also likely to spend as much money as Generation X-er and baby boomers, the study said.

Despite their savings, more than half of all millennia feel financially behind what they thought, and another 33% feel financially behind their peers. On average, the millennials in the survey stated that they retired at 24, earlier than Generation X (30) and baby boomers (33). To really feel financially secure, more than a quarter (26%) say they need at least $ 1 million.

“Older millennia are safer when it comes to saving, but many others in this broad age group still struggle to save at all,” said Andrew Plepler, global director of environment, social affairs and governance at Bank of America. “Debt remains an urgent challenge as competitive pressure makes it difficult for people to feel financially secure.” He added: “Millennials face a difficult financial balancing act.”

However, this age group has competition from younger cohorts. A separate study by the TransUnion credit bureau

The credit profile of generation Z, which was born in 1995 or later, was considered. Among Gen Z individuals who have reached adulthood in the United States, 66% have some kind of loan product. There are indications that Generation Z members who have reached the age of majority after the Great Recession are also easier to repay their debts than millennials their age.

According to previous studies, millennials have less responsibility than their older colleagues. They are more likely to rent as property and, unlike their parents and older siblings, are less likely to have children. They spend an average of $ 2,300 a year over older generations on five important things: groceries, gas, restaurants, coffee, and cell phone bills, according to Bankrate’s personal finance side. And they spend $ 233 a month on meals, compared to $ 182 for older generations.

They also have bigger problems. They owe more student loans than any other generation and face house prices far higher than their parents’ age in an environment of stagnant wages after the recession. Student loan debt has reached $ 1.3 trillion as college costs have soared. And spending no more than 30% of their income on rent or mortgage, a golden rule for decades, is almost impossible for many young Americans.

Jacob Passy contributed to this report.