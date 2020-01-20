advertisement

RICHMOND, Va. – After a peaceful lobby day, Governor Ralph Northam issued a statement in which he thanked law enforcement.

He began by saying that we are all grateful that the day passed without incident, adding weeks of planning and collaboration from state, local, and federal partners who successfully de-escalated what could have been a volatile situation.

Government Northam then thanked the first responders and said: “Law enforcement and the first Virginia respondents showed tremendous professionalism. I am proud of their work. I have spoken with Colonel Settle of the State Police, Colonel Pike of the Capitol Police and Chief Smith of the Richmond Police Department, as well as FBI leaders and the US attorney’s office, and thanked them for keeping Virginia safe. “

advertisement

He added: “Thousands of people came to Richmond to make their voices heard. Today it turned out that when people disagree, they can do so peacefully. The problems that lie before us evoke strong emotions and progress is often difficult. I will continue to listen to the voices of Virginians, and I will continue to do everything in my power to keep our Commonwealth safe. “

About 22,000 people gathered in Richmond. The streets saw an even larger crowd than the Virginia Capitol rally. Officials estimate that there were around 6,000 people in the Capitol and 16,000 outside the gates. There, many defenders of arms rights showed their support by wearing open firearms. The crowd was passionate but largely peaceful.

.

advertisement