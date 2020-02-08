On his first visit after being sworn in as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. Mahinda Rajapaksa met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. Mr. Mahinda told The Hindu of his hopes for debt restructuring and also projects that are now on the anvil, although his government will not continue the projects agreed by the previous government in Sri Lanka.

You have had long talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but no agreements have been announced, particularly regarding the $ 400 million credit line offered by India for infrastructure. Tell us about the talks.

We talked about several agreements and we agreed to some projects in which (the Indian side) was interested. It was a fruitful and successful meeting for both sides, I would say. The housing project is a priority for us and we asked for more funds to be made available for it. We have a new initiative that covers the whole country and every village and we want to get support for it. Aside from housing, there were several projects that we discussed.

In April 2017, former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also signed a letter of intent on economic cooperation in infrastructure projects, including energy and oil projects in Trincomalee, in which India is of great interest. Have they been discussed?

We didn’t discuss the Trinco projects, but we did talk about the Eastern Terminal (in Colombo), in which India and Japan are investing together, and the LNG terminal. Whatever was signed (2017) was not even followed by the last government. President (Ms. Sirisena) actually rejected all projects that PM (Wickremesinghe) had signed. We are not responsible for these projects. The Mattala (Airport) project is also over. Our government is determined not to provide national resources for foreign control.

A further $ 50 million from the LOC is earmarked for security cooperation, particularly after last Sunday’s bombings on Easter Sunday. What was decided?

We have decided that now we need to share more information and increase technical support (from India) and training. With the Easter Bombs, we have an ongoing investigation into the conspiracy, and a commission is looking into it. We hope India continues to help us. In addition, we would like to continue our previous project (before 2015) for trilateral terrorism and security cooperation between the Maldives, India and Sri Lanka. We may meet as soon as possible, possibly in the Maldives, and discuss how to advance the trilateral idea.

Your defense minister also spoke of security and intelligence in Pakistan. Won’t the balance prove difficult given India’s concerns about the terror from Pakistan, which also stopped the SAARC process?

Yes, but we are a friendly country and have friendly relations with all countries in the region. We are also friends with China. But the Indian relationship is much stronger and very important to us. I could not discuss the SAARC process with (PM Modi) because I know that India is not very interested in the summit, especially since the next meeting is to take place in Pakistan. I believe that we have already traveled a considerable distance with the construction of SAARC and this should continue. Now there is also the BIMSTEC grouping.

Both Prime Minister Modi here and Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar when he visited Colombo expressed their concern about the Tamil people in Sri Lanka and India’s expectations of your government. How do you answer

We have always understood these concerns. Shortly after the war ended (2009) we had elections and we allowed the north to elect their own prime minister. We held these elections even though we knew we would lose them. But after that nothing moved. We now expect our parliamentary elections to take place in April and then the provincial council elections. We will send a team to Jaffna to discuss the way forward.

The way forward in delegation, as promised in the 13th amendment?

Well, everything has to be discussed. We want to continue, but we need someone to discuss who can take responsibility for the (Tamil) areas. So the best thing is to hold elections and then ask their representatives to discuss the future with us. At the moment, the TNA (Tamil National Alliance) is not interested in discussions. They ask about things that the majority of the people of Sri Lanka will not accept.

President Gotabaya has preferred development to the future. Is there a difference between your positions?

No no people need development. You have suffered without them for 30 years. So you have to develop the area first.

The decision to drop the national anthem in Tamil during the national holiday celebrations in Sri Lanka has been controversial. How can you calm Tamils ​​when this is the signal sent?

But if you look around, the national anthem is mostly sung in one language. You have so many languages ​​in India, but you sing only one language on your national holidays. Our structure is the same. When I go to Jaffna, a Tamil school, they sing the hymn in Tamil. We don’t mind if people want to sing it their way. Some political figures raise this problem. The general public is not interested in this topic.

Your biggest challenge this year will be servicing domestic and foreign debt of around $ 60 billion. How do you want to deal with this problem?

Yes, that’s a concern. We also discussed this with the Indian government and asked if we could get a moratorium on all loan repayments for three years until we can revive the economy. If the Indian government takes this step, other governments, including China, may also agree. The previous government took out so many loans, insulted the economy, and it’s a mess. It all depends on India’s attitude.

This year alone, you’ll have to pay around $ 5 billion to service the debts, which are the highest in Sri Lanka’s history. Can you do it?

We have to do it and we’ll somehow make it. We don’t want to default on our debts, no matter what.

At the same time, you said that China should return control of the port of Hambantota. Is that something President Gotabaya will address when he goes to Beijing?

We are discussing this, but it is difficult since the previous government had already given up control. I think China can agree to our request on certain terms and we will keep the negotiations going.

During a visit to Colombo, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China would ensure that there was no outside interference in Sri Lanka … What did he mean? Was it a reference to the United States or to India or another country?

I don’t know, you have to ask him (laughs). We have not taken the statement too seriously since no one has tried to interfere in our affairs … except in the last elections (2015). Then all countries took part in the elections. But now we want to have good relationships and work with all countries.

You mentioned upcoming parliamentary elections. Assuming that you win, as the recent results of the presidential election show, will you proceed to the 19th amendment that will shift power from the presidency to the prime minister and parliament?

First of all, we have to get rid of the 19th amendment. Then we will think about how we will progress. (Former Minister of Justice) G. L. Peiris is already investigating and we will consider what to do. Neither the President nor the Parliament currently have clear powers. So we have to decide on the separation of powers. The majority of voters in Sri Lanka voted for President Gotabaya. That means that people want him to control the development and governance of the country in some way, and we have to respect that.

Given the fact that the President is your brother, could the dispute over the 19th Amendment lead to problems between you?

No no no. The way the current constitution is structured and the confusion with the 19th amendment can only be dealt with by two brothers like Gota and I (laughs). Otherwise, no president or prime minister will ever agree on this.

How does it feel to be back here after five years as prime minister when you visited us but ran out of electricity?

Well, I’m grateful to PM Modi for inviting me and receiving me both when I was no longer in power and now. In this sense, I have never felt the difference. Whenever he is now ready to visit Sri Lanka, we are ready to welcome him.

