A mother who was subjected to a terrible attack by her ex-boyfriend told her story to warn other women.

The victim had to change her name and move after her former partner Nathan McMahon left her with terrible injuries.

She chose to remain anonymous for the purposes of this story after McMahon launched a stalking campaign against her.

The 31-year-old McMahon was detained for 32 months after admitting serious physical injuries at Minshull Street Crown Court on Tuesday.

He was also convicted of assaulting the victim’s cousin.

McMahon was subjected to an indefinite injunction that prevented him from contacting his victim.

The 27-year-old mother has decided to talk about what happened to her to warn other women of McMahon’s crimes.

Nathan McMahon is currently serving a 32-month sentence behind bars

She hopes to prevent women from engaging with her attacker after he is released from prison.

The victim met McMahon through a mutual friend in December 2018, and the couple quickly started a relationship.

“Things were brilliant at first and I had no reason to believe that something was wrong,” she said.

“Until June 2019 there was no sign of aggression or anything that bothered me.

“I was at work and got a call from Nathan. He was very drunk and destroyed my whole house.”

The victim says she ended the relationship immediately, but McMahon continued to contact her.

McMahon injured the victim with terrible injuries

“He would bother me through fake Facebook accounts and even though I changed my phone number, he managed to reach me,” she said.

“Sometimes he threatened me and told me that he would come and find me. Sometimes he was sorry for what he had done.”

On June 25, 2019, she had spent a night with friends when she received a call from McMahon, who was at risk of harming her.

She switched her phone off until the next day when she claims to have received a call from her ex saying that he was going to stab her family.

“I immediately called the police and as soon as I hung up my mother called to tell me he had put a brick through her window,” said the victim.

She says McMahon was arrested and then released to a psychiatric ward on a voluntary basis, but released herself shortly afterwards.

The victim claims that he continued to call her and texted and threatened to find and kill her.

“He kept contacting me and posting indecent pictures of me on WhatsApp,” she said.

The victim needed 15 stitches after McMahon’s attack

“I contacted the police several times, but they couldn’t find him and there wasn’t enough reason to arrest him.

“On July 26, I was out for a drink with my cousin and I got a call from him saying that he knew where I was.

“We got up and went back to my cousin’s house, but I told her I had to go to the shops near her house.

“When we got to the store, I saw Nathan walking towards us. I don’t know how he managed to find me.”

“He attacked us and became very aggressive, screaming and screaming,” she added.

“I phoned and immediately called the police.

“He asked me who I was talking to on the phone and when I said it was the police, he laughed and said, ‘If I go to jail, it is for something right.'”

The victim says that she may need plastic surgery because of her injuries

What followed was a malicious attack in which McMahon landed a series of hits on the victim and her cousin.

The terrible attack only ended when the couple managed to get the attention of a group of young guys who came to their aid.

McMahon was later arrested by the police and placed in custody until he appeared in court.

The mother had terrible injuries and had to be hospitalized after the attack.

“My lip was completely split in half,” she said.

McMahon was sentenced to 32 months in prison at Minshull Street Crown Court

“I had to be taken to North Manchester Hospital to see a special facial surgeon who had to sew my lip back together.

“I had to have 15 stitches, so I got a bad scar on my face.”

After the attack, the victim claims that she and her two young children must resume for security.

“It was very stressful,” she added.

“It particularly hurt my son and angered him because he had to move school and move away from his friends and family.

“At the same time, I’m relieved because I know that if he gets out, he can’t find me.”

The victim says she wants people to know what McMahon did to her, in the hope that women will think twice about reading his name.

She is currently receiving regular advice on PTSD symptoms and may need plastic surgery on her lip.

“For me he was a very good actor and I just want to keep him from doing this to someone else,” she said.

“Even if his name just rings a bell and makes a woman think about looking him up under Clare’s law, I feel like I’ve done the right thing.

“I’ve been scarred physically and mentally for a lifetime and just want to protect other women.”