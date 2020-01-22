IESBA proposes extensive revisions of the independence standards for auditors

advertisement

The International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants has published two drafts of proposed ethical standards aimed at strengthening non-insurance benefits and the fee-based independence provisions of the International Code of Ethics for Accountants.

One of the most important changes proposed in the draft standard on proposed changes to the provisions of the Code on Uninsured Services is the prohibition on providing an audit client, which is a company of public interest, with uninsured services when a self-review creates a threat to independence become; and further tightening of the circumstances under which materiality can be taken into account when determining the admissibility of a non-guaranteed service.

The draft standard also tightens some provisions regarding the auditor’s communication with those responsible for corporate governance, including the prior approval of non-insurance services by corporate governance for public companies. There are also stricter requirements regarding the provision of some non-security related services, including certain tax and corporate finance advice. The draft also includes improved guidelines that companies can use to assess the extent to which independence is compromised if they provide unreliable services to their customers.

advertisement

One of the most important proposed changes in the draft proposed amendments to the Code’s fee provisions is a ban on companies that allow the examination fee to be influenced by services other than the examination for the examination client. In the case of companies of public interest, there is a new obligation to stop working as an auditor if the fee dependence on the auditor persists beyond a specified period. Another provision includes the disclosure of fee-related information to those responsible for corporate governance and to the public to assist in their judgments of the auditor’s independence. The draft fee provision also includes improved guidance on identifying, assessing and addressing threats to independence in relation to fee related matters, including the proportion of fees for services other than testing to the examination fee.

“Independence of the statutory auditor is, in fact and externally, fundamental to the public’s trust in the statutory audit and thus in the integrity of the entire financial system,” said IESBA Chairman Dr. Stavros Thomadakis in a statement. “Our proposals are a timely response to the growing public perception of the need to strengthen auditor independence, as well as specific concerns from regulators and the Public Interest Oversight Board, particularly with regard to auditing PIEs. The stricter provisions regarding NAS’s offer to PIE audit clients, as well as transparency and other substantive suggestions regarding fees, raise the bar for the independence of auditors in the public interest. “

The proposals come from a recent proposal by the Securities and Exchange Commission to relax some of the traditional US auditor independence rules, despite concerns about the involvement of accounting firms in a number of accounting scandals (see SEC proposals to relax long-standing independence rules for auditors).

The IESBA developed the proposals with the help of the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board. Both bodies are affiliated to the International Federation of Accountants, but are under pressure to revise their governance structure by international audit and financial regulators. The two boards said they wanted to continue working together to finalize the proposals.

The IESBA requests various stakeholders for feedback on both drafts, including investors and other users of financial statements, the community for corporate governance, the community for regulatory and audit oversight, creators, companies, national standard setters, IFAC member organizations, academics and others. Comments will be requested by May 4, 2020.

IESBA plans to hold webinars during the comment phase to get an overview of the designs. Follow the IESBA on Twitter (@Ethics_Board) for information on how to register for these events.

advertisement