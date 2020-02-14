Passengers traveling in the cars are also advised not to do the same.



Abu Dhai police have announced that around 355 drivers were involved in the offensive behavior of throwing garbage from their vehicles onto the road in 2019.

According to a post on the official Facebook page of the Abu Dhabi Police Headquarters, Article 71 of the Traffic Act states that drivers who dump rubbish from their vehicles on the roads while driving in Abu Dhabi should be fined 1,000 Dh ,

They are also credited with six black points for the crime.

The Central Operations Directorate for Traffic and Patrols urged drivers to commit to protecting the environment and the image of the Emirate and to abiding by the rules by not throwing garbage from their vehicles on the road for any reason. Passengers traveling with us are also advised not to do this.

Colonel Saif Hamad Al Zaabi, director of the Abu Dhabi Directorate-General for Transportation, urged drivers to dispose of garbage at designated locations and not to toss it around locations in the city.

He explained that the traffic law contained in his articles the condition to prohibit drivers and passengers from unloading rubbish on the streets.