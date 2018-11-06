Idris Elba was named the sexiest man alive of the people in 2018

advertisement

“Congratulations on being the sexy man who is still alive. We have the cover here, ”Fallon said. “It relates to you as a sweet, smoldering superstar. Can we see a little smoldering? “

The 46-year-old Elba showed his sweet and smoldering appearance to the delight of the studio audience. He also got his first look at the cover and seemed very happy.

“It’s wonderful. I’m very, very happy with it. Thank you, People Magazine, for making me the sexiest man in the world,” said Elba, bending her biceps. “My mother will be very, very proud.”

In contrast to previous Sexiest Men Alive (the cover has been a tradition since 1985), Elba has no major project to promote. Elba, who became a star in the United States after HBO’s “The Wire”, played a memorable role in “Avengers: Infinity War” this year, resuming his role from the Thor franchise.

People reported that Elba, a father of two, is constantly “lounging in Ibiza, playing kickboxing in Thailand, or designing his own fashion line, not to mention planning his wedding with his fiancee Sabrina Dhowre, 29, a model. “

He is also working on the highly anticipated fifth season of “Luther”, which is set to debut at BBC One in the near future. His leading role as a brilliant detective earned him a Golden Globe Award and four Emmy nominations.

And although he wasn’t nominated for any prizes for his short stay in NBC’s The Office, we all want to remind you of this classic line:

Elba also recently got rid of the ongoing rumor that he would be the next actor to play James Bond. Here are all of the previous winners, including recent 007s Sean Connery and Pierce Brosnan:

1988: John F. Kennedy Jr.

1993: Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford (sexiest couple)

1994: Nobody – possible lack of sexuality this year

1999: Richard Gere (again)

2005: Matthew McConaughey

2006: George Clooney (again)

2009: Johnny Depp (again)

