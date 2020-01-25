Idina Menzel makes fun of John Travolta Gaffe before the 2020 Oscars

advertisement

It’s been six years since John Travolta accidentally called Idina Menzel “Adele Dazeem” at the 86th Academy Awards, and star Frozen is still joking about the incident. After it was announced that she would appear at the 2020 Oscars in February, Menzel wondered aloud who would be “brave enough” to introduce her. Menzel will perform “Into The Unknown” from Frozen II with the Norwegian artist Aurora.

“I dreamed of moments like this as a little girl,” wrote Menzel on Twitter on Friday. “Who is brave enough to introduce me?”

On Thursday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences announced that all four nominees for the best original song will be performed, including “Into The Unknown” by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The others are “I can’t let you throw yourself away” (Toy Story 4), written and performed by Randy Newman; “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (Rocketman), written by Elton John and Bernie Taupin and performed by John; “I’m Standing With You” (Breakthrough), written by Diane Warren and performed by Chrissy Metz; “Stand Up” (Harriet), written by Joshuah Bruan Campbell and performer Cynthia Erivo.

During the 2014 Oscars, Travolta presented Menzel’s performance “Let It Go” from the original Frozen film. He completely botched her name, made him a ridiculous target and created a viral moment that lasts longer than the selfie by moderator Ellen DeGeneres. Travolta later told Jimmy Kimmel that he was distracted by Goldie Hawn backstage and was confused when he saw Menzel’s name on the teleprompter, which was phrased phonetically.

Menzel laughed at the incident and Travolta apologized in writing.

“I beat myself up all day,” wrote Travolta. “Then I thought … what would Idina Menzel say? She would say, ‘Let it go, let it go!’ Idina is incredibly talented and I am so happy that Frozen took two Oscars home on Sunday evening! “

During the Oscars 2015, Menzel and Travolta presented the Oscar for the best original song. Menzel introduced Travolta as “Glom Gazingo”.

The accident even caused Travolta to be invited to the MTV Video Music Awards 2019 so that he could talk to Queen Latifah. When he opened his envelope, he handed it to Latifah and said, “Do it better because I mispronounce s – and f -.”

The 92nd Academy Awards will be broadcast live on February 9th at 8pm. ET from the Dolby Theater at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. The show will do without a moderator for the second year in a row.

Photo credit: Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

