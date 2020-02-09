Israeli soldiers shoot children. Sometimes they hurt them and sometimes they kill them. Sometimes the children die, sometimes they are disabled. Sometimes the children threw stones at the soldiers, sometimes Molotov cocktails. Sometimes they end up in the middle of a confrontation. They almost never endanger the lives of soldiers.

Sometimes the soldiers intentionally shoot the children, sometimes by mistake. Sometimes they aim at the children’s heads or upper bodies and sometimes they shoot into the air and miss and hit the children in the head. This is how it works when a body is small.

Sometimes the soldiers shoot with the intention of killing, sometimes punishing. Sometimes they use normal bullets and sometimes rubberized bullets, sometimes from a distance, sometimes in an ambush, sometimes up close. Sometimes they shoot out of fear, anger, frustration and the feeling of having no choice, or out of control, sometimes cold-blooded. The soldiers never see their victims again. If they see what caused them, they may stop shooting.

Israeli soldiers are allowed to shoot children. Nobody punishes them for shooting children. If a Palestinian child is shot, it is not a story. There is no difference between the blood of a small Palestinian child and the blood of a Palestinian adult. They are both cheap. When a Jewish child is injured, all of Israel trembles; when a Palestinian child is injured, Israel yawns. There will always be a justification for soldiers who shoot Palestinian children. It will never find a justification for children who throw stones at soldiers who attack their village.

A boy named Abd el-Rahman Shatawi has been recovering in the rehabilitation hospital in Beit Jala for six months. A relative of his, Mohammed Shatawi, has been at the Hadassah University Hospital Ein Karem in Jerusalem for ten days. Both come from the village of Qaddum in the West Bank. Israeli soldiers shot them in the head. They shot ordinary bullets from a great distance at Abd el-Rahman when he was standing at the entrance to a friend’s house, and they shot a rubber-coated bullet at Mohammed from a nearby hill when he tried to hit the same hill in front of them hide. The army said he set a tire on fire.

Abd el-Rahman is 10 and looks small for his age. Mohammed is 14 and looks older than he is. These are the children of Palestinian reality, who are both floating between life and death. The lives of them and their parents were destroyed. Abd el-Rahman’s father drives him home for a weekend in the village of Beit Jala to Qaddum once a week. Mohammed’s father does not come from the door of the Hadassah Ein Karem neuro-intensive care unit, where he faces his son alone and his fate. None of these children should have been shot. Neither should have been shot in the head.

After Abd el-Rahman was shot, the army spokesman said that “a Palestinian minor was wounded during the incident,” the bureau is familiar with the complaint. The army spokesman is the voice of the Israeli armed forces. The IDF is a people’s army, so the IDF spokesman also speaks for Israel.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

In a new office tower in Ramat Aviv near Tel Aviv, to which the office recently moved, the speakers publish their blood-digestible statements. They refer to a 10-year-old boy as a “Palestinian minor” and note that “the Palestinian claim is known” that a boy is fighting for his life because soldiers have shot him in the head. The IDF spokesman has reached the dehumanization of the Palestinians. Even children no longer arouse human feelings like grief or mercy, especially not in the IDF.

The IDF spokesperson’s office is doing a good job. Your statements reflect the spirit of time and place. There is no room to express regret that children have been shot in the head, there is no room for mercy, an apology, an investigation or punishment, and certainly no compensation. The shooting of a Palestinian child is considered less serious than the shooting of a stray dog ​​that may still be investigated.

The IDF spokesman announces: continue to shoot Palestinian children.