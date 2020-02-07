One of President Trump’s few Republican challengers at the 2020 presidential race has retired – but not without a few shots.

Former MP Joe Walsh (R-Ill.) Ended his presidential bid on CNN on Friday morning and said he would do all he could to support the later Democratic candidate because “any Democrat would be better than Trump in the White House. ”

NOW: “I’d rather have a socialist in the White House than a dictator.”

When he leaves the GOP, the former Tea Party republican says he will support every Democrat. @ NewDaypic.twitter.com / sEd1Oc4nez

– John Berman (@JohnBerman) February 7, 2020

He added, “I would rather have a White House socialist than a dictator than a king than Donald Trump.”

Walsh also wrote in a post on Twitter

“I’m putting off my campaign, but our fight against Trump is just beginning.”

I stop my campaign, but our fight against the Trump cult is just beginning. I will do anything to defeat Trump and his makers in November. I can’t do it alone. Visit me at https://t.co/d40HA9h2Kz.

– Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 7, 2020

He claimed that today’s GOP was “not my party” and wrote on his campaign page: “It is up to us as country – and as citizens – to reject the current direction of the Republican Party and to work on the Democratic election.” are closest to our values. ”

Walsh revealed in a late Thursday afternoon comment for the Washington Post that it was the last blow to the face that persuaded him to get out when he was booed at the Republican Caucus in Iowa. Trump won about 97% of the vote in the Republican Party’s Iowa gatherings earlier this week. Walsh and former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld each claimed about 1%.

“But when I left the caucus that evening, it became clear to me once and for all that nobody can beat Trump in a republican primary school. Not just because it has become his party, but because it has become a cult and he is a cult leader. He has no followers. He has followers. And in her eyes he can’t go wrong. ”

He became increasingly disillusioned with the “misinformation and disinformation I had heard” in calls to potential Republican caucus goers prior to primary school, as people who believed that hundreds of kilometers of the new wall were built between the United States and Mexico and that Mexico paid for the wall.

And he accused the conservative media – and especially Fox News political commentator Sean Hannity – of spreading “BS”. He also accused right-wing journalists of denying him airtime and said his party had made it harder for him by running against Trump by canceling the Republican primary in South Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, and Kansas.

“You (the voters) are getting a daily dose of BS from” conservative “media. They don’t know what the truth is and, more importantly, they don’t care about it. There is nothing a Republican challenger can do about it to pull her out of this spell. (Thanks, Hannity.) ”

Supporters thanked Walsh in the comments on his original Twitter post for “fighting the good fight” and speaking out against the current government. Others sniffed, “Who is Joe Walsh?” Or expressed disappointment that they would not see him “booed in all 50 states”.

Joe Walsh dropped out of the race for the president and led many Americans to say, “Who?”

– Chad Prather (@WatchChad) February 7, 2020

