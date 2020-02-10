South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho is one of the hottest directors in the world. His latest film Parasite won four Oscar awards last night. Above all, Parasite became the first foreign language film to receive the Best Feature Film of the Year award, and the Best International Film, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay award.

What’s next? You might remember that Bong Joon Ho teased in a chat with Variety in November that he was developing two different films, one of which is an action horror film!

He told the site: “One is Korean and the other is English. Both projects are not big films. They are the size of a parasite or a mother. “

“The Korean film takes place in Seoul and has unique elements of horror and action. It is difficult to define the genre of my films. “

As Indiewire reported today, Bong Joon Ho told the press behind the scenes at the Academy Awards last night that both films are still under construction and will not affect his Oscar wins.

“I have to work. It’s my job. I’ve worked in the past 20 years, and regardless of what happened at Cannes and Oscars, I’ve worked on two projects before. I keep working on it changed, “Bong said to the press, again remarking,” One is in Korean and one is in English. “

Most of Bong Joon Ho’s films contain some horror elements, but the host, who is arguably one of the best monster films ever made, must be the closest to making a full horror film. The 2006 film contained elements of both horror and action. So if this film is an indication of what it can do in these areas, we’ll expect a real treat.

On the other hand, what * is * not a pleasure when Bong Joon Ho is involved? More than we learn!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1HRTy26s4hw [/ embed]