Ice Cube reports on Kobe Bryant’s legacy after his helicopter crash in Calabasas, California late last month. The rapper sat down with Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart as guests of the Ellen DeGeneres show on February 7th, wondering how Bryant, whose career in the NBA had lasted two decades with the Los Angeles Lakers, “wanted to be even better” than the talents that were given to him.

“Man, what I loved about Kobe is that he wasn’t just satisfied with God’s talents. He wanted to be better than the talents God gave him, and that’s amazing,” the rapper said, according to Us Weekly. “This is an amazing person because most people say,” Look, I have these presents. And he showed you, no, you can always go further, and if you think you are at the top, you can go further. “

“We loved Kobe’s spirit more than anything,” he added.

The 41-year-old Bryant entered the NBA as the 16th overall winner of the Charlotte Hornets and was immediately exchanged for the Vlade Diva Veterans Center for the Los Angeles Lakers. He played for the team for 20 years before retiring in 2016. He became known as one of the greatest NBA players and was named an NBA all-star 18 times when he was part of five championship teams

The basketball star died on January 26 when his helicopter crashed against a slope when the nine people on board traveled to the Mamba Sports Academy for a basketball game. There were no survivors.

After the news of his death was announced, Ice Cube turned to social media to respond and wrote a tribute to him that he could not believe that my hero and friend had left early. I am deaf impaired.

When Ice Cube later spoke to ESPN, he called Bryant “the glue that holds LA together” and remembered the heartbreaking moment when he texted the NBA legend hoping to get an answer after he got from had experienced his death.

“To see if he would fight me back,” he said to the text, according to BET. “If I didn’t get it back, you don’t worry immediately because you know it’s Kobe. He’s always coming back earlier or.” later.”

“I threw and turned around all night, thinking about Vanessa, his daughters, his mother, his father and sisters, Vanessa’s parents … only everyone in his immediate life who loved him and what they lost,” drove he continued. “I know what we lost as fans. I personally don’t have too many heroes who are younger than me and [he] was one of them. It’s profound.”