In-form opener Smriti Mandhana believes India’s top 4 will have to hit long to protect the inconsistent middle order during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, which begins in Australia on February 21.

India’s middle order was unpredictable and its repeated failures have hurt it.

In the 2017 World Cup final, India had lost seven gates for 28 runs to drive nine runs to England, while it collapsed to 144 in the last tri-series final against Australia after suddenly being three for 115 chasing 155.

“The middle order could definitely improve,” said Mandhana, who, as the third Indian at the 2018 T20 Women’s World Cup, achieved 1,000 T20I runs and was also the leading runscorer in Australia’s most recent tri-series.

“There are a few things we still have to find out with our batting, and we are trying very hard to do it. The best way to support the middle order is to have the top order hit 20 overs. I think we have to try to be top 4 for a long time.

“We have to try not to get past the 16th or 17th and the problem will be solved if we can stay until the 20th,” added the 23-year-old, who rose to fourth place on the ICC ranking on Friday ,

India will begin its T20 World Cup on February 21 with a collision with four-time champion Australia.

While India lost to Australia in the tri-series final, it also defeated the hosts in a crucial league game in which Mandhana scored 55 goals and young Shafali Verma scored 49 out of 28 balls to help the team hunt and 177 to lose only three goals.

Australian head coach Matthew Mott believes India has the most feared batting side at the T20 World Cup, and Mandhana agrees that they have a balanced batting order.

“We can be very unpredictable on our day, but I would like to agree (with Mott),” she said.

“We have some great batters and our order is very balanced. The first four or five are pretty much done. We had the same top 5 last year and that was good for us, ”Mandhana was quoted by the ICC.

