Cricket games between these two teams are rarely easy.



India will face Pakistan as a small favorite in Pochefstroom’s semi-finals at the U19 World Cup on Tuesday, but cricket matches between these two teams are rarely easy.

“Talking about India-Pakistan (games) brings an additional benefit to the overall competition,” former India test player Zaheer Khan said in the Indian media.

“I’m sure the boys will be ready for the big event and they’ll be fine.”

As political relations are up to date, there have been no test series between the two countries since 2007/2008 and no white ball series since 2012/2013.

The only time they have come together recently is international tournaments.

In 2019 they met in Old Trafford during the ODI World Championship in England – Rohit Sharmas 140 ensured a comfortable victory in India.

And now it’s the turn of the youngsters, the future stars of the international cricket, to compete against each other in the northwestern province of South Africa near the Mooi River.

The Indians won their group against New Zealand and Japan before competing with 74 runs against Australia in the quarter-finals.

The Pakistani group game against Bangladesh – which will play against New Zealand in the second semi-final on Thursday – was given up in desperate trouble with Bangladesh at 10: 6. The Pakistanis defeated Scotland and Zimbabwe to reach a quarter-finals with Afghanistan.

Despite the Twitter storm against Afghan spinner Noor Ahmed, who ran out of Muhammad Huraira, this was another comfortable win when he backed slightly too far at the end of the launcher.

The Indian quartet Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh and Kartik Tyagi have already entered the IPL and are making important contributions in South Africa.

“I bowled very well in the first game of this World Cup but didn’t get any gates,” said fast bowler Tyagi, who played 24 times for Australia four times in the last round, told Cricinfo.

“Then, in the next two games, I bowled badly, but I took wickets. And finally, against Australia, I bowled well and was rewarded for it.

“Ups and downs are the reality of life, so I stopped thinking about the Wickets pillar. I just focused on the process.”

For all players in this World Cup, the dream remains of not just winning, but doing enough to start a professional career in the game.

Some big names have already followed this path: The current international captains Virat Kohli, Eoin Morgan and Kane Williamson took part in the tournament, along with some of the most recent greats such as Brian Lara, Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle and Steven Smith.

The stage in Potchefstoom will show who will join this elite band with young Indians or Pakistanis in the next ten years.

