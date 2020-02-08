Author: Sat, 2020-02-08 11:03

DUBAI: This weekend, sportswear giant Nike presented the eye-catching jerseys that athletes will wear this summer at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at New York Fashion Week. The brand brought together the world’s best female athletes, including fencing winner Ibtihaj Muhammad, who presented the new range from Nike with WNBA star Diana Taurasi and British sprinter Diana Asher Smith.

It’s not the first time that the hijab athlete is showcasing Nike designs. In 2019, the sportswear brand also hired Muhammad for its Parisian shop window.

The new collection was featured in a star-studded front row, which included Canadian superstar Drake, which included rapper colleagues Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar. Spanish singer Rosalia, designers Virgil Abloh and Simon Porte Jacquemus, and British model Adwoa Aboah were also present.

The front row at the Nike Show. Photographed by Jinane Ennasri

Main category: Lifestyle Fashion Tags: Ibtihaj MuhammadNike. [TagsToTranslate] Jubail