IBM stock rallies due to surprising sales growth due to cloud system segments

International Business Machines Corp. The Tuesday expanded session after the technology giant broke Wall Street earnings and prospect estimates and saw a surprising sales surge driven by the company’s cloud and cognitive software and systems segments.

IBM shares gained 4% after hours after rising 0.6% in the regular session and closing at $ 139.17. In comparison, the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA, -0.52%

The S&P 500 index closed 0.5%

SPX, -0.27%

declined by 0.3% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index

COMP, -0.19%

slipped 0.2%.

The company posted fourth quarter net income of $ 3.67 billion, or $ 4.11 per share, compared to $ 1.95 billion or $ 2.15 per share in the prior year period. Adjusted earnings were $ 4.71 per share.

Revenue increased from $ 21.76 billion in the year-ago quarter to $ 21.78 billion.

FactSet analysts forecast earnings per share of $ 4.69 and a decrease in sales to $ 21.64 billion.

IBM reported sales of $ 7.24 billion in cloud and cognitive software, while analysts had sales of $ 7.14 billion and system sales of $ 3.04 billion, compared to $ 2.83 billion expected at Street View. Global technology services revenue was $ 6.95 billion, while Street expected $ 7 billion. Global business services revenue was $ 4.24 billion, while Street predicted $ 4.27 billion.

IBM expects adjusted earnings of at least $ 13.35 per share for 2020, while analysts forecast $ 13.28 per share.

“We ended 2019 with a strong performance and have returned to overall quarterly revenue growth driven by accelerated cloud performance,” said Ginni Rometty, Chairman, President and CEO of IBM, in a statement.

“Looking ahead, we’re ready for sustained revenue growth in 2020 as we continue to help our customers move their business-critical workloads to the hybrid cloud and scale their efforts into a cognitive business,” she said.

Of the 20 analysts dealing with IBM, five have a buy or overweight, 13 a hold and two have a sell or underweight with an average price target of $ 148.53.

