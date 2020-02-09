Irish national team Iain Henderson hopes that painful memories of England’s humiliation in 2019 can help achieve Triple Crown fame in Twickenham.

Andy Farrell’s team travels to London later this month after sending Scotland and Wales to the Guinness Six Nations in consecutive weeks.

Ireland collapsed to an embarrassing 57:15 defeat to Eddie Jones’ men during a World Cup warm-up game last summer, just over six months after they were beaten 32:20 on home soil in the Six Nations.

Ulster captain Henderson acknowledges that the heavier of these two emphatic losses has been remembered in Ireland and is keen to take advantage of this cleansing experience when trying to achieve a clean victory over the home team in 14 days.

“Obviously, the Triple Crown is something that would be great to win,” said Henderson.

“But what a lot of players will think of is the last game we had at Twickenham, and how it definitely wasn’t going the way we wanted it to.”

“We will definitely look back and see how we can improve and what we can do.

“I think when a team puts 50 on you there is a little element of surprise.

We now have a week off to regenerate and relax

“We will look back on it, we will see what went wrong. But in the end we want to do something completely different.”

Ireland, then headed by former boss Joe Schmidt, made eight attempts last August in the home of English rugby.

With the convincing 24:14 win on Saturday against the reigning Grand Slam champion Wales in Dublin, they won at the beginning of a new era under head coach Farrell.

The attempts by Jordan Larmour, Tadhg Furlong, Josh Van Der Flier and Andrew Conway secured the decisive bonus point success, which followed an unconvincing victory on the opening weekend against the uneducated Scots.

Henderson believes a quick, physical start on February 23rd in Twickenham will be essential as Ireland seeks further improvements and consistent performance.

“England will definitely be ready, they will try to follow us to set all weapons on fire,” continued the 27-year-old.

“We now have a week off, a week to regenerate and recover and try to fix what we think is fixed.” And if we go into this England week, we can really improve.

“There is a lot to work on and a lot we want to improve and improve. Physically dominating them early is key, but everyone wants to do that in every game.

“The quality that we see in training and the quality that boys produce for their provinces, we know that it is there and is one of those elusive things in sport that nobody can really explain.

“But when you do it right, it feels great to play out there, and it feels great when people are excited to do things.

“Hopefully we can bring more and more of it into the tournament.”

England recovered from a surprising defeat against France in Paris when they defeated Scotland at Murrayfield and won the Calcutta Cup.

Like his team-mate Henderson, Irish captain Johnny Sexton feels that his team must have evidence against the runner-up, who suffered an “old beating” in each of the meetings last year.

“It’s not at home and it’s against a team that has been a World Cup finalist and will be in pain (after losing to France),” said the 34-year-old.

“(They are a) top-class team and in the last two games against England they gave us a real beating, so we have to improve our game from this level of performance.”

“Going to Twickenham is a difficult place and we haven’t had too many victories over the years.”

“It won’t be any different in this game.”