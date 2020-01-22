advertisement

While Waterparks are crossing the pond this week for their huge Fandom UK and European tour, front man Awsten Knight is also decorating the cover of this week’s Kerrang song! for the very first time. And while we couldn’t wait to dive into the eight-page feature in his life in music, we couldn’t help but ask what’s coming for the Houston trio – after the release of their stunning 4K-rated album Fandom in 2019.

Of course the leader of Waterparks wants to curb his exact plans, but Awsten has revealed that he is “equally familiar” with what the band’s next era will look like, while teasing: “I would never release a year without music , I will say that … “

When he’s not out and about with the trio – supplemented by guitarist Geoff Wigington and drummer Otto Wood – Awsten spends most of his time on music, so it’s no surprise that he already has some ideas in store for 2020. Or maybe that another album, an EP or single singles remains to be seen.

“I would say that I make a song almost every day”, the singer and guitarist told Kerrang! “I think a bit about things and if something is bad in my mind, a number can’t happen. When I first moved to LA, my old apartment was three minutes from the studio and management. I just got as much in the studio as they have me, because our producer Zakk (Cervini) is always there – he is with whom we did Fandom – and almost every day I will be like: “Hey, Zakk! What are you doing?! I can record at home, but he’s so much better than me (laughs) So every day that Zakk has an hour, I think, “Hey, I have an idea …”

Catch Water Parks live on the following dates of their Fandom UK and European tour – and pick up the remaining tickets now at the Kerrang! Ticket shop:

January

24 Dublin Academy

25 Belfast Waterfront Studio

26 Glasgow SWG3

27 Birmingham Institute

29 Manchester Academy 2

30 Manchester Academy 2

February

1 electric ballroom in London

2 London Electric Ballroom

4 Koln Luxor

5 Munich Feirerwerk

7 Amsterdam Melkweg

8 Hamburg logo

9 Pumpehuset from Copenhagen

11 Oslo Parkteateret

12 Stockholm Klubben

