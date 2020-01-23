advertisement

In a sea of ​​restarts and sequels, Knife out Got critical and commercial recognition at the end of last year. The film’s original screenplay showed Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc, who is called to a country house to solve a murder case. In a recent conversation, Craig was excited about his return Knife out 2, a sequel to the mystery thriller.

“I would be overjoyed. I mean I would do anything for Rian. If he writes something I will do it. Of course I will do it. Why shouldn’t I? I had a lot of fun doing it.” You aim every time you want it to work. That is rare, rarely the case, but it has proven itself in this film, and how nice is that? “

A welcome statement for fans of Daniel Craig and his appearance as Benoit Blanc, the extremely polite and ingenious crime solver with a strong Mediterranean flair. For moviegoers who are used to seeing the actor in action roles where he beats more and speaks less, the character of Blanc was a pleasant surprise.

While the film is an original story, it draws heavily on the longest and most established traditions of crime novels, particularly Agatha Christie’s work. There is an opulent country house with colorful figures. There is the wealthy owner with more enemies than he suspects, whose murder triggers the chain of events depicted in the film.

There are lovers with star crossings, intriguing servants, countless double crosses, and the focus is on the figure of Benoit Blanc, who follows in the footsteps of Sherlock Holmes, Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple and has set himself the goal of removing the cobwebs of lies and fraud to uncover the truth behind the death he was called to investigate.

While this particular puzzle is being resolved, the film’s formula of course allows for multiple sequels in which Blanc investigates a new case that amazes the police.

In addition to the skillful handling of the plot, the director and screenwriter Rian Johnson also made the film relevant to our time by expanding the background story of the main character and the various political backgrounds and perceptions of these people in the present to include a subplot of “illegal immigrants”. America’s day was touched by the film.

It is understandable that Craig is ready to take a second helping of such a clever and thoughtful piece of filmmaking. Filmmaker Rian Johnson had previously spoken about what it takes to make one Knife out Episode.

“A lot has to happen: First of all, I have to write a script that is damn worth a lot, so we’ll see. I don’t want to jump with the gun, but it’s something I would like to do. First of all, because it is I had so much fun working with Daniel, and secondly because I had the idea of ​​doing the same thing as Agatha Christie with Poirot and Miss Marple. The possibilities for this seem to be endless in a really exciting way. “

So it is very likely that a sequel will see the light of day. And judging by Johnson’s intention, Knife out Part 2 will be more than a soulless robbery of money, but rather honor the spirit and creativity of the original. Daniel Craig’s quote comes from Entertainment Weekly.

