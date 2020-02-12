I’ve spent my entire adult life learning about money. That may sound like cruel and unusual punishment, but I enjoyed it the most. For more than three decades, I’ve spent my days reading the business pages, reading financial books, scanning academic studies, and talking to countless people about their finances.

Despite this intense financial education, it has taken me a decade or more to learn many of life’s most important money lessons, and in fact, some important insights have only come to me in recent years. Here are 10 things I would have liked to have said in my 20s – or would have said louder, so I actually listened:

1. A small house is the key to a large portfolio. My first wife and I bought a modest house because we were concerned that we couldn’t afford anything bigger. I lived in this house for two decades.

Financially, it turned out to be one of the smartest things I’ve ever done because I was able to save so much money. That is clear to me afterwards. But I wish I knew it was a smart move at the time because I wouldn’t have wasted so many hours wondering if I should have bought a bigger place.

2. Debts are negative bonds. From my first month as a homeowner, I used my mortgage payment to send in extra money so I could pay back the loan faster. But only later did I see my mortgage as a negative bond – one that cost me a lot. In fact, debt repayment almost always generates a higher after-tax return than you can get by investing in high quality bonds.

3. Observing the market and your portfolio does not improve performance. This was another big waste of time. It’s a bad habit that I’m trying to belatedly break.

4. In thirty years, you wish you had invested more in stocks. Yes, over five or even ten years you may lose money on the stock market. But over 30 years? It is very likely that you will make substantial profits, especially if you are broadly diversified and regularly add new money to your portfolio in good and bad times.

In the past ten years, I have increased the bond position in my portfolio. Today – at the age of 57 – I am 60% in shares and 40% in interest-generating investments. (The latter includes the private mortgage I wrote for my daughter.) But long before that, I spent a lot of time thinking about whether to invest more in bonds. It just wasn’t necessary.

5. Nobody knows about short-term investment performance. This is closely related to point 4. One of the downsides to tracking financial news – or, worse, working as a columnist with the Wall Street Journal – is that you hear all kinds of intelligent, articulate experts who make eloquent predictions about falling stock prices and skyrocketing interest rates, which of course – point out as hopeless and pitifully wrong. Unfortunately, in my early days as an investor, this was the kind of trash that would give me a break.

6. Put retirement first. When I was 20 I remember a financial expert who said, “If you don’t own a house by the age of 30, you will probably never own one.” I didn’t notice it at the time, but not only was this alarmist Nonsense, but he also prioritized the wrong thing.

Buying a house shouldn’t be our primary goal. Instead, retirement should be. It’s so expensive to retire that if you don’t save at least a modest amount in your 20s, math quickly becomes terribly difficult – and you need an enormous savings rate to accumulate the nest egg you need.

7. You will end up appreciating almost nothing you buy. Over the years I have had fleeting desires for all kinds of material goods. Sometimes I gave in and bought. Most of what I bought has been thrown away.

Today I have a handful of paintings and some antique furniture that I appreciate, and that’s about it. This is an area where millennials seem a lot smarter than we baby boomers. They focus much more on experience than on possessions – wise use of money, says happiness research.

8. Work is so much more fun when you work for yourself. Nowadays, I only earn a fraction of what I’ve done on Wall Street in my six years, but I have so much more fun. No meetings to attend. No employee reviews. Don’t worry about getting to the office on time or leaving too early. I work harder than ever before. But it doesn’t feel like work – because it is my choice and it is work that inspires me.

9. Will our future self agree? When we make decisions today, I think that’s an extremely important question – and yet I’ve only learned to ask it in recent years.

If we choose not to save today, we expect that our future self will make up for the shortage. When we take on debt, we expect our future self to repay the borrowed money. When we buy things of lasting value today, we expect our future self to like what we buy.

Thinking about our future self doesn’t just improve financial decisions. It can also help us make smarter choices about eating, drinking, exercising, and more. Are you tempted to eat another slice of pizza? Tomorrow’s self would probably prefer it if you didn’t.

10. Relax, things will work out. As I watch my son, daughter, and son-in-law struggle with early adulthood, I see some of the fears I had in my 20s and 30s.

When you start there is so much uncertainty – what kind of career you will have, how the financial markets will develop, what misfortune you will encounter. And there will be bad luck. I had my fair share.

But if you take the right steps regularly – work hard, save a portion of every paycheck, get the siren chant of getting rich quickly – good things should happen. It is not guaranteed. But it is very likely. So, for heaven’s sake, be less angry about the distant future and focus more on doing the right things every day.

This column originally appeared on Humble Dollar. It has been published here with permission.