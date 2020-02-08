supplied

According to United, the flight was diverted to Anchorage because of “a disturbing customer” (file photo).

A passenger on a US flight from California to Japan is accused of being defiant and beating a flight attendant, which ultimately led to an unexpected diversion of the flight to Anchorage, Alaska.

United Airlines Flight 32 passenger Seksan Kumtong slapped a flight attendant in the face, grabbed her neck and tie, and tried to push her to the ground, wrote Brenden Ryan, a special agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Anchorage in an affidavit Statement in support of a criminal complaint alleging that Kumtong violated federal law by disrupting the flight crew and attendants.

“I’m going to kill you,” Kumtong shouted during the incident, according to the document.

In a letter from the airline sent by email, United said the flight had been rerouted to Anchorage because of “a disturbing customer.”

“The flight landed safely and we worked to get customers on the way as quickly as possible,” the statement said.

In the run-up to the violent clash, Kumtong had knocked on the bathroom doors of the airport, which led from Los Angeles to Narita in Japan, according to an affidavit. He “screamed and acted unruly,” the document says.

A flight attendant offered Kumtong another bathroom before attempting to push the flight attendant, which he failed to do, the affidavit says.

The flight attendants decided not to provide Kumtong with alcoholic beverages after further problems during the flight.

After falling asleep in his seat, Kumtong awoke and asked for more alcohol. The document said when he was denied more drinks, he shouted and cursed loudly.

The chief flight attendant asked Kumtong to throttle the drinks. Kumtong then slapped the flight attendant in the face, grabbed her neck and tie, and tried to force the flight attendant to the floor.

Passengers on the flight, along with other crew members, held back Kumtong when he continued to act violently and shouted and shouted profanity according to the document.

At this point, the flight was diverted to Anchorage International Airport and picked up by the airport police, customs and border guards, the TSA Federal Air Marshal Service and the FBI, the affidavit said.

The crew and passengers on the flight were accommodated in a hotel in Anchorage before leaving the next day, according to Dave Schulling, deputy chief of police and fire brigade at Anchorage Airport.

Kumtong is in federal custody.

