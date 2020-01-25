“I was in Egypt during the revolution. Reality is not what you see on the news. '- Israel News

advertisement

Daryl Novak, 37, lives in Toronto and arrives from there

Hello, here for the first time?

Yes, my first time in Israel. I was happy to add it to my list.

Which list?

I recently counted and it turned out to be in 31 different countries. In addition to all kinds of European countries, I have also been to Rwanda, Zambia, Cambodia, Thailand and Honduras. I’ve been to the Middle East before, but that was a long time ago.

Where and when?

I was in Egypt a few years ago during the revolution. I’ve been to places like this a couple of times and I have to say it’s really worth finding and flying to such a region – the flights are very cheap. (Laughing)

Were not you afraid?

There is a big difference between what you see on the news and what happens when you get there. In the news, they will always focus on the conflict and show people standing and demonstrating there – and it will look like a serious protest. But then you get there and stroll around in the evenings, and people just go out on the street and eat because you still have to live everyday life.

Is there a place on your wish list?

My dream is to come to Tibet – I think it has a lot to do with my wife. She wants to hike in the Himalayas and I like the idea. But we usually travel in winter and I’m not sure if this is a good time to be in the mountains.

Why in winter?

There is something depressing about winter in Canada. You are in the house all the time unless you are wearing serious clothes.

Did you come to Israel to escape the cold – or because the flights are cheap?

I am here for business. I work in cyber security.

What happens to web security? My computer always warns me of things and I don’t pay attention to them.

People usually know about things like phishing emails – if someone sends you a message like, “I’m on a trip and I’m stuck, can you help me with money?” But unlike the normal person, I see how much crueler and bigger it can be.

“Cruel” is a creepy word.

A global conflict is underway, an arms race that is largely contested – and the situation is only escalating. Even phishing emails are becoming more sophisticated. There are artificial intelligence programs that let you enter your files, activate a simulation, and speak with the voice of someone you know. You can fake whole conversations, not to mention pictures and videos. The experts can tell the difference between the original and the fake. However, if the fake reaches Facebook, it doesn’t make much difference, since the damage has already been done.

You sound worried.

I am anxious. I think about the direction in which things are going and I am concerned about the falsification of information. We are at a crossroads regarding the truth. There are large organizations that are trying to work on this problem, but no one trusts them.

Do you work for such an organization?

I work with companies and they are concerned about the theft of money and information. I’ve also worked in startups, but I prefer large companies that can have immediate impact. It is true that the interest of all of them is economic, but I have never worked for an organization that I thought was evil. In addition, large companies are always under supervision, and in small start-ups it is much easier to take a closer look at things. But technology is progressing so fast today that many more things can and will happen. Things could be even more depressing in the future.

Are you afraid of the future?

I’m not afraid of computers, I’m not Generation X, and I’m not a millennial like the digital natives who were born with a tablet. I come from exactly this generation that has seen all of this – and that gives you a special perspective. It is true that I sometimes feel a sense of future shock, but it seems to me that most of the progress is being directed to the virtual world, not the real one. In my generation, we thought that in the future, now, people would already be living on the moon.

Not to mention flying cars.

Tesla is pushing ahead, but it’s not what we envisioned in the 1980s. There’s no way of knowing what’s going to happen. In the meantime, technological advances are not taking place in the real world, but in applications and on the Internet. The movement is directed inwards and not outwards.

Bryan Pearson. Meged Gozani

Bryan Pearson, 67, lives and flies in Cyprus

Hello, can I ask what you did in Israel?

I stopped here on the way. I visited my children in South Africa for Christmas and I am now on my way home. I originally come from there, but have lived in Cyprus for many years.

How did you get to Cyprus from South Africa?

I was a journalist and worked for a news agency. My job took me to Paris, India, the Middle East, Iraq, and Afghanistan after September 11, when the bombing aimed at liberating Kabul from the Taliban had just started. I was even at the very beginning of the first intifada in Gaza. Finally I came to Cyprus – all within the scope of my work. I have written about many places because after four years in the agency you have to leave every place where you are booked. If you stay in one place for too long, you will be assimilated and will no longer look at it with new eyes. But I’m not sure if my memories are of interest to anyone now.

You are fascinating. Was there a topic that you focused on?

Whoever covers a country for a news agency writes about everything that happens in the region: politics, business, even sports. But how it happened I was often in war zones. It’s not that I liked all that bang-bang bang so much. It was more important for me to look out for unexpected heroes – like the teacher who hides children in times of war to teach them.

Sounds like there were moments when work was dangerous.

I didn’t really feel like I was in danger. The likelihood that something bad will happen to me is one in a million, because even in a bad place you have to be there at a bad time for something to happen to you. Anyway, anything can happen in this life. So many people die on the streets, but you don’t feel in danger when you drive.

What story has stayed with you?

I was in Kashmir after the earthquake (2005). Chaos was everywhere, people lived in tents, and I just went into one to see who was inside. I went from person to person and asked: who are you? What happened? What have you done? How was your life There was a woman in the corner and I came to her last one. I asked people why she was behind and it turned out that she had just given birth. It was the first baby born after the earthquake, like a flower that opens after the rain. There was real happiness for me too, because I could concentrate on life and not on death.

Your short version is also on the move …

If you are someone who writes, if you love words and like to play with them, you never want to stop.

Are you still writing

As a freelancer for all types of magazines and corporate websites. I am part of the gig economy: fewer contracts, more short orders – this is the way forward. I write articles like: How did this bottle of water come here, where does the water come from, where does the plastic come from? Everything has changed so much. It’s not always that fun, but I’ve adapted. If you want to become a journalist, you have to adapt.

Do you miss prints?

It’s very different today from writing for a local newspaper in a small town. I still remember what it was like to write about the mayor or about a special check someone got as a prize or about a little crook. I enjoyed this time, both because it was printed and I could see my name, and because people called and said, “You wrote about it, you wrote about it.” Words had an impact and there was direct contact with the readers ,

Today there are web comments.

Most of the time they are anonymous and I don’t think there is really any interaction with the readers. I still read my newspaper in newspaper every day. I grew up with newspapers and like them; I was really lucky to get it when there was still paper. I am lucky enough to still write today.

Sounds like the good life.

The problem is that as a journalist like me, you don’t spend a lot of time with the family. My marriage broke up and my children suffered because I wasn’t at home much. We talked about it now when I visited. It was processed between us. We went camping and talked a lot. I try to spend a lot of time with them today and hope that they will forgive me.

