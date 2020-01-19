advertisement

Tammy Ward weighed 14 and a half stone and trudged into her local Slimming World group to make a difference.

But a week later, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

advertisement

It was the worst day of her life and one that changed her in many ways.

In December 2017, doctors found that the Worsley mother of two had a 9 cm tumor in her left breast that had also spread to her lymph nodes.

“I knew for a few months that something was wrong, but I’m a hypochondriac, so I thought I would reconsider and everything would be fine,” explains Tammy (45).

“I went to the doctors and they referred me to the Wythenshawe Nightingale Center.

“Two weeks later I had a mammogram and a biopsy that was then sent for testing. But they told me there and then that it was cancer – it was so big that they just knew it.”

Tammy introduced herself to her children during her radiation therapy

(Image: Tammy Ward)

The single mother’s first fear was the thought of leaving her two children behind Dan, now 12, and Scarlett 7.

“When I was diagnosed, I was afraid it was really scary.

“You just want your children to feel safe and not have to worry about losing you – especially if you are a single parent.”

A week later, on December 1, Tammy received her formal diagnosis and was told that she was going to do a mastectomy on December 28.

Despite the upcoming Christmas season, she decided it was the right time to share the devastating news with her children.

“I just had to be very open and honest with them.

“If children feel that you are hiding something even though you are protecting them, this can lead to greater fear.

“Scarlett, who was six years old at the time, was really good at dealing with all of this, but as Dan got older, he understood more and got really scared.

“I think he just heard the word cancer and thought that’s it.”

Tammy feels great after losing four and a half stones

Tammy has two twin sisters, one of whom has survived her own fight against breast cancer. Both sisters supported her very much during the treatment.

Although they live 250 miles away, they alternately stayed with Tammy after each chemotherapy to take care of the children.

“The sad part is that you can’t promise the kids that you’ll be fine because you don’t know.

“But you can say we are being treated to get rid of cancer. Nobody knows what tomorrow will bring, but hopefully I’m one of the lucky ones.

“I tell both of them that they have to enjoy life and live in the moment because nobody is promised tomorrow.”

Tammy pictured in the hospital during her treatment

(Image: Tammy Ward)

When Scarlett saw that her mother was losing her hair, she reacted heartbreakingly.

“I had to explain that medicine makes me better, but the side effect was that I was losing my hair – but that I agreed and it would grow back,” explains Tammy.

“But then one day she came home from school and had her hair cut, part of her fringe was missing. I told her not to cut it, but then she came home another day with something more cut hair.

“I spoke to the school and they said ‘we hoped you wouldn’t have noticed, but we think she cut her hair because she saw you lose yours.

“She was too young to articulate how she felt so it came out in things like that.”

However, Tammy continued to look bold and remained strong for her children.

“When the kids came home from school, I had to be normal, have dinner and take care of them,” she said.

“I knew that it was no longer in my hand. That’s how it is with cancer, you just have to participate.”

Tammy Ward at home in Worsley with her 7 year old Scarlett and 12 year old Dan

(Image: ABNM Photography)

By comforting, Tammy gained two pounds in nine months.

“While the kids were at school, I didn’t move or exercise. I just lay on the couch and ate garbage,” said Tammy.

“I am an emotional eater, so I would have a box of Maltese during the treatment, a whole pack of cookies, on the treatment days I would grab a McDonalds and reward myself with scones.

“I piled up almost three stones during chemotherapy and ended up weighing a whopping 17 stones and a pound.

“I was very overweight, bald and afraid for my future and that of my children.

“You can imagine that if you were slim and lost your hair, you would already feel confident, but if you were that big and had only one breast, it would be worse.”

Pictured Tammy after her treatment weighing 17 stones

(Image: Tammy Ward)

In July 2018, Tammy ended her treatment and was given the all-clear, to the delight of her family.

There was one more thing that worried her dramatically, however, and that was her weight.

“I was so worried about my health because the cancer I had was fed with estrogen. So if you are overweight, your fat will feed the estrogen and the estrogen will feed your cancer.

“I didn’t want it to come back.”

Before her size 18, the HR employee returned to her job at The Co-op Group with size 24 clothes to account for her weight gain.

Tammy’s fears grew when she saw a plastic surgeon and learned that she could not be considered for breast reconstruction.

“My BMI was over 30 and he said I had to lose weight to be considered.

“I’ve always wanted to be lean and healthy, but after I was diagnosed with cancer, I thought that it was there is my incentive.

“I told myself I would go back to Slimming World after all the treatments – and I did.”

Tammy shows off her incredible weight loss with son Dan

(Image: ABNM Photography)

From that day on, Tammy rejoined the Swinton Moorside group, which belongs to the Manchester District, and never looked back.

“Slimming World is the only thing I can do for myself to live a healthier life,” she said.

“Now I’ve been in Slimming World for a little over a year and I’ve lost four and a half stones.

“I am now a size 16 dress and soon I will fit a size 14.

“It was an ongoing process, but a total change in lifestyle, and I feel like I’ve been through a big change.

“When I go back to work now, people can see a difference in both weight loss and hair growth.”

Tammy visits her local Slimming World group every week and follows her healthy recipes to make sure she’s on a strict diet.

“For me, Slimming World is about the recipes and that you can still enjoy what you eat,” she said.

“I have a big appetite, so I didn’t want to have small portions and feel disadvantaged because that would only make me unhappy and life is there to live.

Tammy feels much healthier and happier after losing weight

(Image: ABNM Photography)

“You can still eat your goodies, eat large amounts, and lose weight. Plus, eating clean is much better for my health.”

Tammy used to eat two or three stalls a week and buy lunch and snacks for £ 10 a day. Now she cooks a lot and opts for more nutritious alternatives.

“My typical meals now include porridge for breakfast, a slimming world chili con carne, spaghetti bolognese, or chicken casserole for lunch, then something quick for a tea like a wok that only takes 10 minutes,” said Tammy.

“The children eat all the meals in the Slimming World that I eat.

“I want to make sure that they don’t have bad eating habits as they get older, so it now requires this healthy lifestyle to be more natural for them.”

Tammy wants to make sure that her children also lead a healthy lifestyle

(Image: ABNM Photography)

Since coming back to Slimming World, Tammy has focused on a more active lifestyle to help lose weight and spend more time with her children.

“I do gymnastics classes at work and play netball when I haven’t trained at all before.

“If I tossed a ball around with Dan and Scarlett, I would be out of breath and I hated going swimming with them because I felt like a whale.

“But now I’m much more active and we all like to go swimming together.

“This is also reflected in the fact that Dan went to the gym and was always on his bike so that he was much more active.

“He also lost weight and went to high school this year, which helped him confidently.”

Tammy is now enjoying gymnastics classes and netball after losing weight

In 2019, Tammy won her group’s Slimming World Woman of the Year.

Everyone in the room had tears in her eyes when she heard her inspiring story, but when she found out she had won, she was embarrassed.

“I thought I only won because I played the ‘cancer card’.

“But Dan was there and he said ‘absolutely not mom, I am so proud of you and when I listened to what you had to say I knew you would win because you stood there with a smile on your face and just keep going. ‘

“From then on I thought he was right, I’ll just enjoy the moment.”

Continue reading

Related articles

Since then, Tammy has developed a new feeling of trust.

“Breast cancer changed my life and Slimming World changed my life,” said Tammy.

“It changed my whole perspective and who I am as a person – I’m healthier now than ever.

“When I get dressed, I feel great, look a lot slimmer and my hair grows back – I don’t feel like a cancer victim anymore.

“I did all of this for a better life for myself and my children.

“The fear will always be there that cancer may return, as is the case with some people, but I just hope I’m one of the lucky ones.”

The incredible transformation made Tammy healthier and happier

(Image: ABNM Photography)

On December 13, 2019, Tammy underwent a breast reduction.

Because of her weight loss, she wanted to reduce the size of her existing breast in order to prepare for the surgery of her breast.

“I am now at a BMI of 28, so I will be transferred to the hospital for reconstruction six weeks after recovery from this surgery,” said Tammy.

“When the time comes, I should be on the right track to push the operation forward.

“And when I have the reconstruction, I basically get a tummy tuck because it is removed from my abdominal muscle – so it’s the best of both worlds.

“I’ll end up with a beach body!”

There are many Slimming World groups in Greater Manchester

About losing weight

Slimming World was launched in 1969 and currently has more than 19,000 weight loss groups in the UK and Ireland.

It was created to help men and women across the country achieve their dream weight through community-based groups.

There are 385 in Greater Manchester Groups that allow you to get involved from Salford to Stockport.

Join your local Slimming World group or register online for recipes, instructions, and support.

To find the closest group, visit slimmingworld.co.uk or call 0344 897 8000.

advertisement