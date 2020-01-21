advertisement

She’ll always be country, but Miranda Lambert has tried a few new things on some songs with her latest wildcard album. The 36-year-old has, at least with some songs, including “Mess With My Head”, moved a little away from the old school country for which she is known. For Lambert, it is less a change to a new style than a calculated decision to remain relevant in the current music scene.

“I’m open to new things,” Lambert told Grammy.com. “The way we store music changes all so quickly – literally from day to day, it can change – and I’m not trying to be too old-fashioned. That’s exactly what I do. But I know that I want to stay in the game and keep going with the changes, so I’m trying to be flexible. “

advertisement

Lambert was one of the few lucky women who managed to get singles broadcast on the radio regularly. She believes that this will soon become a reality for other artists too, even if it takes time.

“I think it’s changing,” indicated Lambert. “I’m currently playing a single and I’m grateful for it. I don’t know how quickly it will change and how balanced it will be, but I have the feeling that it will improve. Someone asked me in an interview beforehand whether I need radio, and I said yes because I can see on stage that country music is something of its own, it’s not like any other genre.

“So if you’ve been an established country artist for a long time, we’re not like a grandfather in the new system,” she continued. “To be honest, we still need our old ways. In the cities where I play, I can see people sing along, they heard the song, and it helps.”

In contrast to its predecessor The Weight of These Wings, wildcard is fun, optimistic and happy. The change in mood happened not only because she herself is in a happier place, especially through her marriage to husband Brendan McLoughlin, but also because she knew what she wanted to deliver to her fans on the go.

“I wrote for this record to have a bit of fun and to get off the hook,” admitted Lambert. “I wrote a pretty tough singer-songwriter record with The Weight Of These Wings. You also have to really take into account what you miss on stage and what you want to give to your fans.”

Lambert is nominated for two Grammy Awards: for the best country song, for “It All Comes Out in the Wash” and for the best country album for Interstate Gospel with the Pistol Annies.

Lambert is currently on her wildcard tour with Cody Johnson and LANCO as opening act. You can find data at MirandaLambert.com.

Photo credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen to it below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is starting to get excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and register!

advertisement