I want to retire in a university city with warm weather and lower taxes - where should I go?

Dear Catey,

We are a couple of doctors and engineers who want to retire in 10 to 15 years. After spending most of our adult life in several cold places (including Wisconsin and Illinois), we want to move south and retire there. Our plan is to take up jobs in or near areas where we ultimately want to retire.

We are looking for liberal, medium-sized, culturally diverse university cities with access to good health care and low taxes in Arizona, Tennessee or North Carolina. Your suggestions will be greatly appreciated.

Thank you very much,

NM

Dear NM,

First of all, congratulations on planning for retirement. Although many people cannot do what you plan to do, moving to the place where you are facing full-time retirement is a smart idea. Working in the region allows you to get to know people and make friends before you retire.

Another praise to both of you: it sounds like you’ve done a lot of research into where you want to retire after narrowing it down to three states. Here are some points to keep in mind.

Chattanooga, Tenn.

A look over Chattanooga.

Outside Magazine calls it the “best city ever” (it has twice won the publication’s best city competition), and both Kiplinger and our sister magazine, the Wall Street Journal, call it a great place to retreat ,

A look at the advantages of Chattanooga shows why: “Chattanooga, Tennessee, located at the foot of the Appalachian Mountains, has in the past few decades changed from a humble city to an extremely clean, high-tech city (‘Gig” City “was the first City in the US that offered gigabit internet speeds, “an outdoor destination for families that offers hiking trails, climbing, museums, one of the best educational aquariums in the world, and countless dining and entertainment options,” writes The New York Times that Chattanooga is a breath of fresh air.

Above all, it has a lot to offer you as it is liberal and is a medium-sized city (approx. 175,000 inhabitants) that is also a university city (home of the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga). Kiplinger highlights the hospitals in the region: “The Erlangen health system with five hospitals in Chattanooga offers health care,” writes Kiplinger. Other hospitals are about an hour and a half from Atlanta. That has countless other hospitals.

In addition, the cost of living in the United States is well below average, which can offset a little higher sales tax. Tennessee has no income tax and Kiplinger concludes that it is one of the most tax-friendly states for retirees.

The cons: It can get hot and humid here, and as the Wall Street Journal notes, it can sometimes look like a lot is being built.

Tempe, Ariz.

Papago Park in Tempe.

Tempe checks a lot of boxes for both of you: it is a university city (home of Arizona State University) that is liberal, has a certain diversity (about every fourth inhabitant is of Spanish origin and more than one in ten is either black or Asian) and noisy Sperling’s Best Places is medium in size (about 175,000 inhabitants).

Thanks to its proximity to Phoenix and the year-round warm weather, it also offers excellent access to health care. Admittedly, it can get very hot in the summer, and Arizona is not quite as tax-friendly for retirees as some states – thanks in part to a high sales tax rate (although real estate tax rates tend to be low and does not tax social security). More information about taxes in Arizona can be found here.

Other Tempe advantages: there are more than 100 shops and restaurants in the city center, and it’s also a bit artistic (there’s an orchestra, a place where Broadway shows are held, many museums, and a big annual arts festival). In addition, you have excellent access to nature (and the weather is great to enjoy), including hiking, biking, a city lake, and more.

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Reynolda Gardens in Winston-Salem.

I have recommended this city to a retiree in the past for many reasons: it is a university city with low cost of living, a friendly atmosphere, lots of shopping and recreational opportunities, and solid health and care options – so you can read my entire description here. I want to add a few things that you asked for that I didn’t mention there: Sperling’s Best Places says the city is liberal, and Kiplinger says North Carolina is a mixed bag when it comes to taxes; retirees tend to care around.

