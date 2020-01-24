advertisement

Central Criminal Court or “Old Bailey”

In a city where people enjoy a variety of museums and galleries that don’t cost you a penny, a free activity often flies under the radar. Getting involved in a trial may sound like a special use of your free time, but it’s something I’ve been remembering for almost a decade.

And why a dish when you can make three? Over the course of a day, I climbed the ornate staircase of the Supreme Court to pursue the case before the country’s highest court. explored the royal courts of Hogwartesque; and experienced the uncomfortable real life theater that follows a murder trial in Old Bailey.

The Supreme Court

It’s a damp day in Parliament Square Garden. Most of those who have come here tend to look in one direction only. With the visit to Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament, it’s a little unfair to the other buildings that surround the square. On the west side of the garden, behind the statue of Abraham Lincoln, you may not have admired the Art Nouveau Gothic Middlesex Guildhall, which houses the UK Supreme Court.

I dash through the doors to escape the driving rain. After going through airport-level security, I take one of the pamphlets that are on the investigative counter with information about the case taking place that day. A spiral staircase leads me through the floors, past the small but beautiful stained glass windows that are embedded in the curved walls.

On the top of the stairs, a little woman blocks my way to court number 1. Well, maybe that was just me, but I’m sure her eyes narrow slightly.

“Did you think of turning off your mobile phone?” Her accusatory gaze throws me around a bit, as if I was the one who would likely forget to turn off his phone in court. The fact that I actually forgot to switch off my phone is irrelevant.

Court number 1 is a large room; The high ceiling is supported by strong wooden beams. There are four large portraits in the corners. The Duke of Wellington is considerably taller than the others. A clock in a wooden case slowly ticks to 10.30 a.m. as the room fills up. Two large bookcases flank both sides – the kind of books that I’m sure I should look at, but not touch. It’s a room where important decisions have been made – and it looks every inch of the part.

“Everyone climbs up,” orders the clerk. We stand there when the five judges enter. As in an unheard cue, everyone in the court bends before the judges and then takes their places. The lawyer for the respondent stands up and immediately plunges into a series of confusing court speeches, of which I only understand a fraction. From a layperson’s perspective, the case is about whether the government can force a board member of a large charity to vote, with the two remaining board members accusing each other (and getting divorced).

Granted, it’s not an exciting spectacle, as I suspect, in many real-world trials. Still, it’s interesting to see, especially against the backdrop of the majestic backdrop. I stay an hour and then go out as quietly as possible.

The royal courts

The Hogwartsesque Royal Courts of Justice, which anyone can visit for free

My route takes me down to Whitehall, past Trafalgar Square and onto the beach before I stop at the Royal Courts of Justice. Unlike the Supreme Court, which has to compete for attention with more well-known neighbors, the RCJ sits pompously on the beach, opposite a Twinings store and the George pub. People race past it every day, perhaps without stopping to enjoy its full glory. Seen from across the street is this Victorian, Gothic giant, which was built in the 1870s. It’s no different inside. (Photography is not permitted in the entire RCJ, so you have to look at it yourself.) Through security, I enter the Great Hall, a spacious, cathedral-like room where apparently badminton is played from time to time after work (a court inside a court if you want). If this were a museum or gallery there would be a lot of tourists waiting to come in, but it remains peaceful, authentic – even scary.

In the big hall. Image: Royal Courts of Justice

I have some time before the afternoon falls begin to explore the cavernous building and open old creaky wooden doors to reveal empty, reverberating passageways. I feel constantly insulted that I have entered an area where I should not be. This may also have to do with the fact that the only sound I hear comes from my own squeaky shoes. Occasionally I come across groups of lawyers who have gathered around small tables and rummaging over notes while browsing sandwiches.

I spend a good 10 minutes going through the list of active exams that day on the boards behind the information desk. Without prior knowledge of the details, however, it is difficult to find out much about the cases because they contain only simple factual information. Respondents, defendants, courtroom numbers and times. The man behind the information desk had told me to come back when I can’t find what I’m looking for, but it doesn’t help if I don’t know what I’m looking for. I go around hoping for some kind of inspiration. A large group of people are romping around in court No. 14 and waiting expectantly. I think this is as good a dish as any other.

The room is considerably smaller than the Supreme Court and clad with lots of wood. The small seating area is completely filled, a man leans forward and whispers conspiratorially to a member of the legal department. The judge enters and the court falls silent. This is a case of personal injury, and as far as I can tell, it’s all about whether a parent has the right to withhold a medical diagnosis from an adult child. To be honest, it’s not an experience from Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson. There is no shouting, no blind rage for the truth, just the simple steps that regulate our everyday laws. As with the Supreme Court, you can keep your fingers crossed for an interesting process, but otherwise book a tour.

Central Criminal Court (Old Bailey)

Given the size of the Supreme Court and the magnificence of the RCJ, old Bailey brings you back to Earth. Bags and all kinds of electronics are prohibited in the courthouse and I am directed to a nearby travel agent who can store my belongings.

The man at the door beckons me back to the entrance of the public gallery, another sign that this will be very different. The dirty, dimly lit Warwick passage has more than a hint of the damned. A fork to the left leads through a small door and I climb a dreary staircase. Did I make a wrong turn? It feels like I’m going to cells.

“Where can I attend a hearing?” I ask one of the surprisingly happy guards.

“Go up the stairs and talk to one of my colleagues on one of the floors,” he replies. I go upstairs, meander through the waiting people in the stairwell and find a woman on the first floor who explains my request again.

“You can go to courtroom 15,” she says, adding quickly, “it’s a murder trial.” I nod, but immediately feel a little uncomfortable. She leads me down the corridor, opens the door to courtyard 15 and points to a chair.

“We recommend that you stay at least half an hour,” she whispers as I walk past her. The public galleries are located in an observation gallery on the upper level, so you can sit over the courtyard and look down on it in a hawk-like manner. There’s a tension in the air when the prosecutor examines a witness I can hear but can’t see. It is a fascinating experience to see something that you have seen so often in films and on TV and that takes place in real life.

In one of the courtrooms. Picture: Old Bailey

Suddenly the jury and the other people go to the gallery. The woman outside asks me to wait in the stairwell and they call us back when the courtyard comes back. A young woman sits on a step in front of me with an expression of depressed exhaustion on her face. It dawns on me that the people around me know those in the processes. It is a heavy, sad atmosphere as we wait in the desolate stairwell.

We’ll be brought back soon, and I’ll sit there for an hour, spellbound by what’s going on below. Not for the bloodthirsty or violent details, of which there are numerous, but only for the fascinating experience of experiencing something like this in the flesh. When a prosecutor circles a witness like a bird of prey, it’s easy to think of it as a kind of macabre theater. But I am constantly reminded that a murder has taken place and the two people sitting behind the glass below me have been accused. Cases like this at Old Bailey have always been in the public interest – from Crippen to Lord Haw Haw to the Krays.

I won’t get into the habit of watching court hearings. But if it’s something you’ve never done before, it’s worth experiencing it at least once. Every dish I visited offered something completely different. It’s a monumental sense of what’s going on in the Supreme Court while the Royal Courts of Justice are worth a visit just to stroll through the atmospheric corridors. The Old Bailey offers something completely different. There is something raw and uncomfortable about what you see there, but that shouldn’t put you off. It is simply a true reflection of the world we live in. For the curious who open up to a challenging environment, one of the most unique experiences in London.

