A father caught with 63,000 cigarettes at Manchester Airport said he would smoke them all himself.

Farhad Kamal, 42, had flown into the city of Doha with his wife and children.

According to Manchester Crown Court, there were seven pieces of luggage in the hold and four pieces of hand luggage.

There were 63,000 cigarettes of different brands in the luggage.

“These were clearly cigarettes that were imported for resale,” said Attorney General Antony Longworth.

The court heard that travelers can legally bring 200 cigarettes into the country.

Kamal had bypassed £ 22,248 on duty, prosecutors said.

Kamal admitted the fraudulent avoidance of duties

The court was informed that Kamal, who smokes about 25 cigarettes a day, told the police that they were for his personal use.

“It would have taken several years for him to smoke the cigarettes,” said Longworth.

“I don’t assume for a minute that he would smoke 63,000 cigarettes himself,” said the judge, recorder Mary Loram QC.

As a defense lawyer, Steven McHugh said Kamal no longer claims they are for personal use only.

The lawyer said Kamal, who has caring duties, is repentant and said that he “will not do this again”.

Recorder Loram sentenced Kamal to a 12-month will with 150 hours of unpaid work.

The judge said about his sentence: “What you did to bring 63,000 cigarettes to this country was dishonest.

“It made them cheap, and that’s because you knew you wouldn’t pay taxes on them.

“You told the police that you would smoke them all yourself.

“I make it clear, I totally reject that.”

Kamal from Upland Grove, Leeds, pleaded guilty to committing a fraudulent circumvention of duties.