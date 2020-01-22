advertisement

2019 was a year of triumph and tragedy for the Mastodon bass player and singer – all fuel for a busy 12 months ahead …

How did 2019 treat you, Troy?

“A bit good and a bit bad. Mastodon focused on the good and remained happy and healthy. At the beginning of this year we did a foreign tour with [Neurosis frontman] Scott Kelly, which was really enlightening. After that we walked six weeks in the United States and we share stages with the excellent Coheed And Cambria. It was our third time in the States at [2017] Emperor Of Sand and we didn’t know if the interest was still there, but the crowd continued to grow and grow. We never take that for granted. We come home, hug each other and say, “I love you, that was great.”

Tell us more about the lighting …

“You may have 75 minutes on stage every night, but you have about 23 hours off and we really enjoy Scott’s company. Neurosis influences us as a band and as people. Scott is so thoughtful, deep and open. He is still a growing person who likes to talk to and learn from other people. He is a beautiful soul. It felt like we were going round the circle, where he had gone from an important artistic influence to a profound personal. that he had done six separate songs on six albums with us, and that we had those 30 minutes of material that we could perform as a set, it felt like a magical opportunity to take him along. “

Talking about hero worship, how cool it was asked to play bass with Thin Lizzy?

“I was in Hamburg, Germany in February, after I just finished a show, when my guitarist got a message from [guitarist] Damon Johnson, asking if he could have my song because Scott Gorham opened the band for a few shows summer, and they wanted me to play bass. I had to sit down and ask if it was real. I have known Damon for a long time, but I never take such a thing for granted. Mastodon will be 20 years old [in 2020], but every time we come together to rehearse, I still feel that fire in my belly like a band. That is special. But actually being asked to play for Thin Lizzy is a different kind of special. It is also humiliating on a personal level, because I know there are hundreds of excellent bass players they could have asked for. I don’t know how and why my name was mentioned first. They are one of the best rock bands ever, so it really warmed my heart to get that call. “

What was the best show you played this year?

“That first night with Thin Lizzy, on a mountain top in Wales [at Steelhouse Festival], was hard to beat. It was this beautiful setting, this special occasion with maybe 5,000 people watching, and I had to go out, have a good time and smile while I saw thousands of people smile. The elusive circle of musical magic that was made from a band in a crowd and back felt like it was culminating on that mountain top. I grinned from ear to ear. It was like a dream. “

You went through sorrow, although also …

“We lost both our tour manager and band manager last year. Nick John had led our band for 15 years and he died of pancreatic cancer. He was our best friend and our biggest fan. He was really our friend before he was our manager. After seeing us play at this small show in New Jersey in 2004, he took us to Ozzfest in nothing within three months. I wouldn’t even talk to K! if it wasn’t for him. Our tour manager Bob Dallas also passed away. We usually respond artistically to tragedies. It is all part of life. It’s going to happen somehow. We are all brutally grateful that we have Mastodon to pass on that energy, to find something beautiful and to create something that lasts forever. “

So you made new music?

“We are constantly creating. When we are on tour, we always come up with lyrics, riffs or half-numbers on voice notes and the Pro Tools installation that we take with us. The long tour process for sand emperor ended in July and we “We all took a few months off. Then we all started calling each other with the itch. Until November we went looking for ideas in Atlanta. We are always moving forward.”

The only Mastodon release in 2019 was your cover of Stairway To Heaven. Although it was a tribute to Nick, it felt like a daring Action. How was the reception?

“We are more than aware that the majority of the music world would consider treating the border of Stairway To Heaven illegally. You shoot yourself in the foot if you think you are going to do any kind of justice. But Led Zeppelin was Nick’s favorite band and Stairway was his favorite song. We played it there at the end of the service, in front of his open chest, and it felt like the hardest thing. Joe Duplantier from Gojira was in town and he was beating record on his iPhone Later that evening we were in terrible moods, we felt stripped, but when he played it, we were proud of how it sounded, then the idea was suggested that we could record it well, turn it off for Record Store Day and all the proceeds to the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, giving them the chance to help independent record stores and raise a lot of money for this great foundation was just a win / win situation. “

So, finally, what is on the horizon in 2020?

“I am going to ski in Utah, I am going to release a new Gone Is Gone album and hopefully a new Mastodon album will be released. Forward and up – that’s the movement!”

January 22, 2020

