After working with Morrissey last year, Billie Joe Armstrong responded to the criticism he received online after working with The Smiths on his spot-filled California Son guest album.

Green Day fans in the UK raised their eyebrows when the front man was on the Wedding Bell Blues track (and later called it “an honor” to work with Moz), as Morrissey previously showed support for a far-right anti-Islam had accused Faction For Britain and several times for racism. Given Billie Joe’s progressive and more left-wing politics, it certainly seemed a surprising move by Green Day’s leader – but, as he tells The Guardian, he apparently had no idea about Morrissey’s views.

“I didn’t know until the song came out,” Billie Joe admits. “We do the song and he was very nice and then the song comes out and a lot of Brits say,” What the hell are you doing? “I really had no idea …”

At the time of California Son’s release, Ariel Engle, who was in a position similar to Billie Joe’s, was the only contributor on the album who commented on Morrissey’s questionable policies. “It is a very weak argument to claim ignorance,” she said to The Guardian, “but it is my argument. It is not an excuse, but it is the truth.”

Read Next: 20 Things You Didn’t Know About Billie Joe Armstrong

In other Green Day news, the band released their new album Father Of All last Friday … and is on the way to their fourth British number one album.

In last week’s Kerrang !, we asked Billie Joe about the album title – and whether we should call him Father Of All … or its full, uncensored title: Father Of All Motherfuckers.

“For the adults it’s called Father Of All Motherfuckers, and for the kids and for censorship it’s Father Of All …” he laughed. “It has always been the father of everything …, pretty much. I did the artwork and scribbled ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’ on the American Idiot album cover. Someone said,” You’ll never get motherfuckers there, “and I did said, “Well, just make everyone happy and just put a damn unicorn on it!” And then I pulled a unicorn and put it on top of it. It’s funny because the unicorn has become this icon. “

Read Next: Album Review: Green Day – Father Of All…

Catch Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer on this year’s Hella Mega Tour. Tickets are on sale now.

June

13 Paris, France, La Defense Arena,

14 Groningen, The Netherlands, Stadspark

17 Antwerp, Belgium, Sportspaleis

21 Vienna, Austria, Ernst Happel Stadium

24 Glasgow, United Kingdom, Glasgow Green

26 London, United Kingdom, London Stadium

27 Huddersfield, United Kingdom, The John Smith’s Stadium

29 Dublin, Ireland, RDS Arena

July

17 Seattle, WA, T-Mobile Park

21 San Francisco, California, Oracle Park

24 San Diego, California, Petco Park

25 Los Angeles, California, Dodger Stadium

28 Commerce City, CO, the DICK sports park

31 Arlington, TX, Globe Life Field

August

1 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park

5 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium

6 Jacksonville, Florida TIAA Bank Field

8 SunTrust Park in Atlanta, GA

11 Minneapolis, MN target field

13 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

15 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park

16 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

19 Detroit, MI Comerica Park

21 Washington, DC Nationals Park

22 Citi Field, New York, NY

24 Toronto, ON Rogers Center

27 Boston, MA Fenway Park

29 Citizens Bank Park Philadelphia, PA

November

8 Perth, Australia – HBF Park



11 Melbourne, Australia – Marvel Stadium



14 Sydney, Australia – Bankwest Stadium



17 Brisbane, Australia – Suncorp Stadium



20 Dunedin, New Zealand – Forsyth Barr Stadium



22 Auckland, New Zealand – Mt Smart Stadium