I no longer enjoyed provincial life

Recently retired Waterford defender Philip Mahony explained that he could no longer devote himself to swinging between the provinces because of the demands.

Combined with the provincial success of Ballygunner and trips to Munster and beyond, the wing-back had little delay in recent years and admitted that he no longer liked the inter-county experience.

Although he turned 29 earlier this month, Mahony thought he should pull the plug after years of commuting between Waterford and Dublin, where he worked as a high school teacher.

“I did it for a long time, I traveled up and down from Dublin,” he told GAANowLive’s All-Ireland Club final preview show.

“I just didn’t enjoy it as much as before. With Ballygunner we entered the season without interruption last year.

“It is a decision that I have made and that I would have thought a lot about in the last two or three years.

“I have spoken with many people in my neighborhood and I think this was the right time to get out. I have other things to do.

“Of course, hopefully (I will) have a few good years with Ballygunner, but I will miss it.

I enjoyed it for many, many years, but it’s a decision I’ve made and I’m happy with it. I’m sure the boys will be fine without me.

Mahony’s brother Pauric, Captain Waterford this season and he claimed there was no problem with the new manager Liam Cahill, who also had to contend with Shane Bennett’s absence.

“It was just how I felt,” Mahony insisted. “I just didn’t enjoy it for a year or two.

“In all fairness to Liam, every time I spoke to him, he was very accommodating.

“I just think that many people have no idea of ​​the amount of effort and time that the game takes, especially in the last two or three years.

“I just found it so hard to continue with Waterford and then immediately go back to Ballygunner and then vice versa and I probably didn’t have a break for a while.”

At the age of 28, Brian O’Halloran also announced his retirement for this season.

Mahony believes that the trend will continue as expectations and standards rise in the game between the provinces.

“It will become more frequent that people will leave at an earlier age because of the effort and the time and effort it takes.

“I’m sure Liam and his team have huge plans and they work extremely hard.”

Despite the loss to Borris-Ileigh in the November Munster final, Mahony expects Ballyhale Shamrocks to claim all Ireland awards.

“They are arguably as good as many provincial teams and in the wide open spaces of Croke Park it becomes difficult to destroy all six of their attackers.” They must have the advantage. “

Philip Mahony spoke in the preview of the GAANowLive All-Ireland Club final

