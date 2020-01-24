advertisement

Billie Eilish gave a pretty insightful interview before the Grammys this weekend. While giving Gayle King an interview tonight at The Gayle King Grammy Special, the teenager confessed to having suicidal thoughts. While telling King that she didn’t “want to be too dark,” she admitted that “I really didn’t think I would make it to 17.”

“I think about this one time when I was in Berlin and I was alone in my hotel. I remember that there was exactly one window. I remember that I cried because I thought about how I would die will … I would do it. “

When King asked the 18-year-old singer what had stopped her, Eilish simply replied “my mother”.

Obviously, Eilish was able to overcome her personal demons, and last summer her album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? debuted at the top of the billboard charts and was nominated for three Grammy Awards, including the best pop vocal album and the album of the year.

More recently, Eilish has been tapped to sing the theme song for the upcoming 25th (official) James Bond flick No Time To Die. “JAMES BOND. AND I SING THE THEME SONG,” the pop sensation excitedly posted on Instagram, along with several shocked emojis.

It’s a much better start to the new year than what Eilish struggled with last month. Especially when Eilish, a well-known vegan, made a spontaneous comment on Lady Gaga’s notorious all-meat dress, which triggered the reaction of Gaga’s “Little Monsters” fan base. Despite the fact that the entire fiasco illuminated social media, Eilish was pretty ambivalent about the whole thing.

“I didn’t even know about it. I don’t even care. Why should I care?” Eilish told Variety. “People try to frame me for being shady and I’m not even so I don’t care. I’m just being honest, I’m not going to lie!”

The “bad guy” singer was also in the crosshairs of Classic Rock fans when she admitted in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live that she didn’t know who Van Halen was. While people once again dammed up their opinions on social media, Eilish had some notable defenders, including Eddie Van Halen’s own son / bassist Wolfgang.

“Music should bring us together, not separate,” he tweeted during the debacle. “Listen to what you want and don’t be ashamed of others who don’t know what you like.”

The Grammys will air on CBS on Sunday January 26th.

