Some thugs may need to be hired to escort his lady Lori Harvey back and forth after she was almost stolen in Atlanta. The 23-year-old starlet was not injured and apparently did not involve the police.

TMZ reports that Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter parked her vehicle in an apartment complex and went to the trunk to get some items when a person sneaked into the driver’s seat of the 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan from the university’s automaker.

The branch received a police report that fully described the harrowing event from Harvey’s perspective. Harvey bravely tried to face the car thief and fought with him when he was sitting in the driver’s seat, but he pushed her away.

We let TMZ say the rest:

Lori told the cops that the only way to go was with the key fob to thwart the attempted car theft – because without it, it cannot be started. We were told that it just went away nonchalantly.

When she did, a second suspect pulled up in an escape car, jumped out, ran to the back of her Rolls, and grabbed a red travel bag. Both he and the first suspect jumped into their vehicle and fled.

The point of sale adds that the report detailed that the duffel bag contained only clothing and nothing of importance. Harvey has just returned from shopping at Whole Foods, so the police are working with the store to hopefully get a surveillance video of the suspects.

And if you’re wondering where we got our story title from, read the song below and pay attention to the opening bars. The heads should feel familiar.

